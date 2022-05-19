FROM THE VALLEY: Shots heard around the world

In light of the recent and tragic events in Buffalo, I find it hard to submit to this newspaper something you'd normally see under the banner of “From the Valley.” It would be contrary to the community's somber mood and grief.
I realize that we sometimes need humor as an oasis in a desert of despair, but it can wait a week. Regardless of the frivolous and somewhat flippant attitude I so often display, I can't do it this week. To make jokes in light of what has happened would border on the profane. We are all hurting.
We have a societal problem. And to be bluntly honest, we can't make it go away; we will never make it disappear. People argue why bad things happen. “It's this.” “No, it's that.” They're both right, it's all of the above … and more.
How do we fix it? Sadly, we can't. Mindsets are not altered by laws or reason. But perhaps, just perhaps, we can reduce the frequency of such atrocities. How? The same way we keep bad things from mixing in with the good things in our daily lives: With filters.
We filter the air we breathe; we filter blood. We filter tea, coffee and water. We filter the gas and oil that we use to run our engines and motors. We filter many things to keep the bad from contaminating the good.
When filters fail, there's trouble. And when that happens, we blame and hold the filter-manufacturer responsible. Where am I going with this? People need to be filters and people need to be filtered. Parents and/or guardians are the most important filters there are. Period. Let me say that again: parents are the most important layer of filtration we have in the process of programming what is right into the minds of impressionable young people. There's no passing the buck on to teachers, friends or law enforcement. It's the parents.
Mothers and fathers have to be alert and keenly aware of what's going on with the children they brought into this world. We all depend upon it. It can't be any clearer. They have to filter tendencies, wayward thinking and actions that could cause patterns detrimental to others, as well as themselves, in later life.
Let's look at the particular monster who wrecked havoc in our community:
Where were the parents of this deranged teen? How did they allow their son to go unchecked - or checked as if it was okay and normal - in their household to have such violent weapons and matching body-armor? Why and how did they not notice his abhorrent behavior as he went about his destructive life, right in front of them? Who are they going to blame?Maybe a teacher who made him do schoolwork instead of letting him “be creative and draw” bloody, gruesome crime-scene scenarios? Maybe a neighbor who treated him cruelly just because he killed their stupid cat?
Neglect of filtering and/or correcting such mindsets should not be ignored. Culpability should never be placed on the back burner to fade away as the headlines surely will. Strenuous laws should be enacted to ensure that the obligations and subsequent responsibilities of raising children are followed. Good Lord if we can make laws to ensure responsibility when we own or drive a car, why not for someone who has a young person's life in their hands?
That's all I've got. No placards, signs or marching. Just a suggestion about aggressive, liability-laden responsibility for parents. Amen.
With that said, I'll simply pass on to you a portion of the poignant words from John Donne's Meditation XVII ... which speaks volumes even after 400 years of its first publication.
“No man is an island, entire of itself, every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as if a promontory were, as well as if a manor of thy friend's or of thine own were …
… any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls …
… it tolls for thee.”
Sadly, that's the way it looks from the Valley.
