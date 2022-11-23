Happy Thanksgiving. I'm sure you're dying to know that the Valley family celebrated our holiday this past Saturday. Yup, that's what we did. It was the only day the warden agreed to let most of our gang out for a couple of hours.
There you go: humor right out of the gate. Of course I'm kidding. There's no way the warden would let them out. Maybe next year.
OK, those are a couple of bad jokes. Really bad. But if you're familiar with From The Valley you know Thanksgiving dinner isn't the only time I dish out the corn. It's just how I roll.
But, seriously, we really did get our family together on Saturday. Everyone was there except my grandson, Owen. The snowstorm wreaked havoc with his plans to fly home from college. He was sadly missed. But, fortunately, he arrived safely the next day. (Just in time to see the Buffalo Bills beat the Cleveland Browns. Sorry, Browns fans, but … Woo-hoo!)
Our Turkey Day was filled with fun and laughter. Lots of inside family jokes … and the ridiculing that accompanies such banter.
Speaking of riddles — well, I am now — I have one for you. I'll give you the answer at the end of the column. Put your thinking cap on, here it is:
“This sentence contains exactly threee erors.”
See if you can find all three.
More corn?
“The bartender says 'We don't serve time-travelers in here.'"
A time-traveler walks into a bar.”
Should I keep going? What the heck, it's a holiday.
“Do you know what the difference is between Thanksgiving and Election Day? On Thanksgiving you get a turkey for a day. On Election Day, it's four years.”
Wow! Tell me you couldn't see that fowl humor coming!? (Don't worry, it's almost over.)
For a much-needed change of pace, I wrote this heart-felt poem just for you.
• • •
Thanksgiving is here, a time to reflect,
On long-time traditions and things we respect,
A time to gather our family and friends,
To talk about stories and the memories they lend.
We laugh at things we did in the past,
And marvel at the time, gone so fast,
We recall our grandparents, our moms and our dads
The love and comfort, they certainly did add.
There's our brother and sisters, a carefree group
A constant reminder of our tight family loop.
There's turkey and pie, the musts to be had,
Not a day to remorse, not a day to be sad.
But of all the people sitting around the table,
There are those so willing and those so able,
Yes, I'm speaking of the ones, so loving and precious
Who after the dinner … will help with the dishes.
— Longvalley
• • •
And finally, about that riddle: “This sentence contains exactly threee erors.” Did you get all three? I'm sure you got two of them: The extra e in “threee” (three) and the missing r in “erors” (errors). The third error? There were only two. Chew on that for awhile ... instead of leftover turkey.
Thank you. Happy Thanksgiving.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
