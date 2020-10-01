FROM THE VALLEY: Like a fish out of water

My wife and I had to close up our go-to summer shanty on the St. Lawrence River last week. It's sad. I'd gotten used to being there and will miss it. But with the chilly weather of October knocking on the door, it was time.
The river itself dropped from 72 to 67 degrees in the past couple of weeks and was quickly losing its summer charm. FYI: The river doesn't exhibit the characteristics of thermocline (as Lake Ontario does), where the temperature varies at different depths. “Flipping over” is not in the river's repertoire. (Just in case you're on Jeopardy, and that happens to come up.)
That point is relevant because our shanty literally sits atop the river, which acts like a furnace sitting below when the air is cooler than the water. We can count on the heat to radiate through the floor and keep us comfortably warm. But when Mother Nature decides to turn that utility off, and the water gets cold, it's time to pack up and go home.
Longtime acquaintance and friend Bob McGrath was a big help in the process of buckling the place up this year. He's a lifelong river rat who knows his way around the whats-and-hows of camp life. His expertise is exceeded only by his genuine kindheartedness. (The preceding was paid for and “approved” by Bob McGrath. OK, I made that part up.)
I caught some fish this year. Not a lot, but some. I'm saddened by the diminished number and size of the perch population, among other species. People point to cormorants (birds) as the terrorists responsible for the ongoing genocide. These water turkeys are inundating the river system. They not only consume more than a pound of fish every day, they are destroying countless trees along the way. It's sad that this isn't addressed in a more aggressive manner such as the precise culling of deer to keep a proper balance in check. (The preceding was paid for and “approved” by every fisherman I know. OK, I made that up, too.)
Despite, and also because of, the just-cited problem, I did manage to catch some small perch. How small? Well, the only way I could haul them in was when the worms got them in a headlock. Oh yeah … that's small. Those that I kept, I filleted with my fingernail.
Actually, I throw most of them back. And when I do, I regularly break into a chorus of Elvis' “Return to Sender.” It seems appropriate. I'm no Elvis but with no one in the boat to challenge me, I act like I am. Just thought you should know that. Full disclosure is how I roll.
And just in case the weather gets surly, I have an abundance of the latest news magazines on hand. They are about the only things I read … plus their puzzles are challenging. I saw an interesting article from not long ago. It caught my eye because it was indicative of the Dark Ages we are reliving, as far as common sense goes.
A British hair salon owner, Alison Birch, was told by the Department for Work and Pensions to cease and desist her help-wanted ad in which she sought to hire “a happy stylist.” Why is that, you ask? Because she, according to that administrative body, had “discriminated against unhappy people.”
I'll give you a second to reread and digest that. It's true. And thanks, by the way, for asking why.
Seriously, what in the name of funny, $70,000 hairdo tax breaks is going on?
It seems like our society is looping in that figure-eight infinity symbol with no way to escape the insanity. There's no end in sight from the absurd times we live in.
Stop and think about it: If you are being politically correct and discriminate against no one, are you not discriminating against someone who isn't politically correct?
Finally, and as I try to unravel what I just said, this last tidbit. While I was at the river, I got a chance to work on my book. Yes, I know, as a professed non-reader what gives me the nerve, the sheer audacity, to be working on a book? Well, quite simply, I love to color.
That's it. Thank you. Thank you very much.
Ladies and gentlemen … Elvis has left the building.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
