Golf's PGA Championship was played just down the road at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester this past weekend. Brooks Koepka won the event. I wasn't invited to play, so I watched it on TV. But I have golfed there, on that very course. “Yes, I have,” as my brother Tim would add as a point of emphasis, a verbal exclamation-point, if you will.
Several years back, my good friend, Mike Crowley, won the opportunity to golf there at Oak Hill. He had entered a raffle and his name was pulled for 18 holes of golf for two, with cart. He asked me to play with him. (I told you he was a good friend.) I jumped at the chance.
It's an amazing place — complete with two 18-hole courses. The East course is the one which held this past tournament — and others of similar stature and prestige. That's the course we played on. It's a little more difficult than its sister, the West course.
This was the fourth time the PGA Championship was held at the Oak Hill club. It has also hosted three U.S. Open Tournaments and the Ryder Cup, to name just a few.
Mike was somewhat familiar with the layout as he had worked security at a couple of those events. He had great memories of the excitement and buzz that world-class golfers bring to the table at such outings.
Usually, I'd be a nervous wreck playing at such an esteemed venue, but I was surprised how calm I was on our ride there, I threw up only twice. Yeah, I've got a lot of class. Unfortunately, it's all third.
Naturally, they have a strict dress code. So, I was made to change my attire before we were allowed to play. Whatever. Apparently, cut-off jeans, a “Disco Sucks” tee-shirt with a duck flipping the bird on the back and Walmart flip-flops weren't good enough for the elitists. Snobs. I joke.
Anyhow, as far as the golfing part goes, I set a personal goal for myself of breaking 90. I'm a high handicap player and scoring that on such a challenging course would be a something my semi-athletic-ego could use. Not to mention how'd I'd be able stretch my experience into a tale of George Santos' proportions. When, if truth be told, I would have been completely happy to break 100.
First tee jitters are common place to almost everyone. Having a stroke? Not so much. Despite the anxiety, I got off the tee fairly well. So did Mike. Long story short, we had a great day. Sadly, I did not break a hundred. But like I said, Mike is a good friend, so when my score approached 99, he asked if we should save face, call it a day and just go in. I said “No, we might as well play the final 17 holes.”
Anyhow, after we finished, we walked through the luxurious, wood-paneled locker room on our way to the bar/restaurant area. There was one person in there. He was an elderly - quite elderly, to be honest - short, almost dwarf-sized gentleman. He was buck-naked-nude and scurried around the room like a hamster in a box without a care in the world. He looked like the old codger from the Benny Hill show.
Mike looked over his shoulder at me, and amusingly whispered “What the hell was that?” Stealing an old joke I'd heard, I shot back, “I dunno but it sure needs ironing.”
Now don't go off on me because I said he was old and short. I'm not body-shaming him because of his age or because he was vertically-challenged. I'm just describing him. That's it. No big deal. If you're offended, I apologize. So if we can, let's just get on with it. By the way, he was also going bald, walked with a limp had a big nose. There, if you still wanna bellyache, I'll give something to work with. And … if I'm not mistaken, he was a Communist.
Just so you know, rumors circulated over the next several days that they had to bring in three truckloads of topsoil to repair the fairways after we played. They were complete exaggerations. It was only one truckload. I mean, seriously, to begin with, we were seldom in the fairway.
By the way, as long as I'm talking about Mike and golf, Mike got the owner of a golf course near his place in Clayton, to allow me to let my dog, Maggie, ride with me in a golf cart a couple summers ago. Mike's brother-in-law, Dave rode with Mike. They beat my dog and me in a close match. Sadly, it was a year ago that we lost our flea-bus pal. Magpie was hit by a car on Memorial Day weekend last year.
We still miss her. But, at least, I got pictures and have some great memories of her and that day Mike got his buddy to let her go out on the course with us.
Yes, I have.
That's it for now. Keep your head down and eyes on the ball when your driving. I'm talking about golf … not a car. Alrighty then …
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.