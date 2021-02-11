FROM THE VALLEY: It doesn't make any cents

I'm not going to accept the results of the Super Bowl. I was in one of those pools with a hundred squares and little did I know before I signed on that it was all set up by unscrupulous actors. It was a fix like no one has ever seen before in the history of sports.
Seriously. At one point, I was winning, by a lot. And then suddenly, they told me I lost.
I said “How can that happen? I was way ahead. There's no way I didn't win!”
OK, I'm kidding. But now that I've got half of you riled up, sit down, take off your Viking horns and fur vests. I'm not going to rant about you-know-who and you-know-what. The fact is, I didn't really lose the ability to see clearly, or accept the truth.
And, obviously, I didn't win that Super Bowl pool. I lost. I get that. It's not that hard a concept to grasp. And the Super Bowl will not turn into a socialist or fascist enterprise because of it. Period. Ouch! Moving on ...
Speaking of the Super Bowl, what a surreal spectacle. Most of us still can't get over the visual impact of near-empty stadium, especially during something like this, the single, most-watched, sporting event in the world. Never mind the so-called hologram of Vince Lombardi at the opening of this year's game, they would have been better served showing Rod Serling from "The Twilight Zone."
Additionally, the halftime entertainment by The Weeknd ... what the hell was that all about? Was he performing in a well-lit, oversize heating duct? And what kind of parents, may I ask, would name their son “The”? I don't get it.
Furthermore, let's not ignore the elephant in the room: the commercials. They've gotten out of hand. They're starting to upstage the main act. It's like serving double cheeseburgers as appetizers before your main entree. It's too busy; too much going on. It diminishes the light on an already big spectacle. When, may I ask, am I supposed to go the can?
And trust me, I'm not about to DVR commercials any more than I'd sit and watch an actual TV show about the Super Bowls' “greatest commercials.” It's totally contrary to my disdain for those interruptive forces that have long been an agonizing point of frustration and contempt in my life. I'd be a hypocrite.
Where was I? We all know that despite the NFL's attempt to lessen the danger involved in the game, football is still the most violent team sport around. That controlled mayhem and machismo is the sport's seductive appeal. Without it, it's a school-yard game of tag. Tag is nice but it's not going to generate the excitement and lure of fans and the all important big bucks that follow.
So here's the deal (stay with me): networks have a policy of not showing fans run on the field because “it's dangerous” and they don't want to “encourage copycats.” Dangerous? Yeah, whatever. But isn't being arrested, going to jail and paying a heavy fine enough of a deterrent to those who think it's a good idea?
I was watching the game Sunday when someone — who like everyone else watching, welcomed the three-hour escape from the crap going on in the country — got carried away by the euphoria of the moment and decided to jump onto the field and have a moment of fun. And he did it despite the legal ramifications involved. (I've since heard there was a story behind his decision. It doesn't matter.)
So what does the self-righteous network do? They pan their cameras away from what's happening. They focus on the faces of the players and coaches who are all watching in total amusement. Amusement. Not shock, not horror ... amused by the so-deemed “dangerous” prank. But we can't see it. We can't share in the amusement. Nope. We have to watch the people who are enjoying it. And then, of course, more commercials. And when that “dangerous” stunt is over, we can get back to watching the innate ferocity which is, let's face it, more part than partial of the game of football.
The network's self-imposed policy makes no sense. If the fear of copycat behavior and danger at a ballgame — when someone in a moment of harmless frivolity jumps onto the field — is really based on that reason, then why, in respect to recent events, did they eagerly give non-stop, live-action coverage of the mob of idiots who charged the Capitol building, scaled its walls, broke down doors and smashed through the chamber's windows in an effort to “hang Mike Pence” and kill Nancy Pelosi?
Frankly, Scarlett, I'm baffled. Cut to a commercial, please.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
