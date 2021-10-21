Quite often, like most people, I'm asked to submit a password to complete or continue something while working online. Sound familiar? Sounds simple. But, for me it's like a janitor on his first day, trying to open a door from his 23-pound key ring, the key ring on steroids … straight from hell.
Sure, I keep all my passwords stashed away, somewhere, but even if I can find them, I won't remember the password to open that file, if there is one. My wife thinks my memory is starting to fail. I told what's-her-name that she's completely wrong.
Just yesterday, I was ordering something — can't recall what it was — and, of course, I ran into that snag and up popped “Forgot your password?” It's frustration beyond words.
I tried every combination of letters, numbers and recipes I could think of and got nada, nothing, zip. So I went through the steps to change the password. Shortly thereafter, I got the expected email that asked “Are you trying to change your password?” And unbelievably, its source said “No reply.” What the …? How do I say “You betchur ass!”? Frankly, Scarlett, I was baffled.
And what's even more confounding is that after I finally found the step to create a new password, and typed it in, it was rejected with a “Do not use a previous password” admonition. Say what!? If they didn't recognize it before, how do they suddenly know what it is now? Figure that one out, Einstein, and if you do … “Johnny, tell him what he's won.” Whatever.
Let's move on.
• • •
I was told I couldn't use “beefstew” as my password. (Wait, wait … here it comes.) It wasn't “stroganoff.”
Neither was that joke.
• • •
I was having trouble setting my new password. My grandson, Owen, walked in and offered to help. “What's the one you're trying to enter?” he asked.
I replied “AlbanyWashingtonHomerSimpson.”
“Why that one?” he blurted out.
I said, “Because they wanted me to use 'two capitals and a character.'”
• • •
A guy walks into a bar and sees that they have wi-fi. He asks the bartender for the password and the barkeep says, “Sorry, two drink minimum.”
So the guy orders two shots of tequila, pays the ridiculous price of $20 and says, “OK, what's the password?”
The bartender says, “I just told you ... 'sorrytwodrinkminimum' … no spaces, no numbers, no caps.”
• • •
A friend of mine, who likes a toddy or two on occasion, told me he got locked out of his computer because of a password fiasco. He explained it like this:
I was trying to get into something and it said, “Type in password.” So I typed in “password.” It then said “Your password is incorrect.” So I typed in “incorrect.” Then it told me, “Try again.” I typed in “again.” Still nothing. Ridiculous.
Alrighty, then, pass the bottle.
• • •
A man goes to a job interview. The interviewer asks, “What's the password to your email account?”
The guy says “It's 'way123'.”
The interviewer says “Way or weigh?”
The guy says “The one with the 'F'.”
Puzzled, the interviewer cocks his head and says, “There's no 'F' in way.”
The guy looks him in the eye and says, “Bingo!”
No word on whether he got the job.
• • •
That's it. Stop in again, if you get a chance. Say hi to the family.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
