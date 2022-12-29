“Twas four days after Christmas, and I was having a fit,
The weather was still bad, the same ol’ …..” … ahh …
•••
Okay, maybe another poem this week isn’t such a good idea. Hey, how about those Bills?!
This, obviously, will be the final “From the Valley” in 2022. So, basically, it’s my last chance to rant about the past 12 months. Not that being the end of the year is a problem, there’s another one lined up right behind it; and God willing, I’ll be here, again, giving my condescending opinions and acting like I deserve this platform, to pontificate and bloviate about crap I know little, if anything, about. But that’s an issue for another time … and it’s not like you, if you’ve ever read the column before, don’t already know that.
Let’s get busy and empty the 2022 trash-bin:
Did you know that there’s a fine line between a numerator and a denominator? and only a fraction of the people will find that amusing!? If you thought that was bad …
A man visiting a monastery walked by the kitchen and saw a guy frying chips. Trying to be clever, he said, “Are you the head friar?”
The cook grinned and shot back, “Nope, I’m the chip monk.”
Look, it’s not like I didn’t warn you. I did say I was emptying the trash-bin. This one’s better.
Two guys, the same age, who grew up as the best-of-friends had moved apart after marrying women in different states. They decided to meet every 10 years in Florida to golf and have lunch.
At 32 years old, they did just that. After golf, one of them asked where the other wanted to go to lunch.
The other guy said, “Let’s go to Hooters. The girl-servers are absolutely gorgeous and oh-so sexy.”
“Sounds awesome!”
Ten years go by and at 42, they meet again. One of the guys asked “Where should we go for lunch?”
“Let’s go to Hooters. They have large pitchers of cold beer and flat-screen TVs to watch the game.”
“Good choice!”
At 52, same question after golf, “Where do you want to go for lunch?”
“Let’s go to Hooters. The food is good and there is plenty of parking.”
“Super!”
At 62, “Where do want to go for lunch?”
Similar answer: “Let’s go to Hooters. The wings aren’t too spicy and they’re half-price today.”
“Good idea!”
When they meet after 18 holes of golf and are now 72 years-old, the same guy asked again, “Where do you want to go for lunch?”
“Let’s go to Hooters. They’ve got six handicapped parking spots right by the door and they have senior citizen discounts.”
“Great choice!”
At 82 years old and after another round on the links, one of them asked the same old question, “Where do you want to go for lunch?”
The other guy, slowly rubbed his chin, looked at his long-time friend and said, “Let’s go to Hooters. We’ve never been there before.”
One more?
A doctor was addressing a group of people in a large auditorium and started out:
“Some of the food we eat is bad enough to kill a vast majority of us in a relatively short period of time”
“Red meat is awful, soda pop corrodes our stomach linings and some ethnic food is loaded with MSG.”
He continued, “High-fat diets can be disastrous and our drinking water is loaded with germs.”
“But,” he added,”there is one food that is the most dangerous of all. Does anyone know what is? Something that will cause you pain, grief and suffering for years after eating it?”
After a few moments of silence an elderly gentleman in the front row raised his hand and suggested … “Wedding cake?”
Agreed, I could and should have said a woman raised her hand.
That’s it. Happy New Year. Ring it in with an abundance of tolerance and gratitude. The karma it brings back is well worth the effort.
And remember, it’s better to grow old with a sense of humor … than to grow old with no sense at all. God bless that sentiment … and all of you.
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
Thanks D. Hollis: Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com
