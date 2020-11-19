FROM THE VALLEY: If you saw what I saw

It died last Friday. A sad day. It's true that parting is such sweet sorrow. We'd done so much together. But now, it was history, hasta-luego, sayonara, here's-your-hat-what's-your-hurry … gone. After so many years together, I was stunned.
“It” was my table saw. The motor had burned out and it was useless to me now.
One of my favorite hobbies is woodworking. There's nothing quite like the thrill of making something out of nothing. Well, obviously, it's not out of nothing. Whenever I make something out of wood, I usually make it out of … wood.
(Note: Well-known astronomer Carl Sagan once commented: “If you want to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent a universe.” And just to be transparent, I did not invent wood.)
My daughter, Melissa, gave me the saw many years ago. My previous saw had also run its course and had the gall to quit on me and look for greener pastures. I personally decided that those greener pastures should be at the bottom of a river, so I chopped it up and made boat anchors.
In return for my daughter's gift, I built numerous pieces of furniture for her over the years. Furniture that she promptly sold at yard sales. Correction: tried to sell at yard sales. She said the things I made were just “too nice” to mix in with her older stuff. Obviously, everyone who stopped at her yard sales felt the same way.
I once had someone ask me if I could build them an “unfinished” picnic table. So I presented them with a load of 2 x 6's. I'm a strict adherent to specificity. (Say that five times fast.) Whatever.
But similar to the way most people feel when they forget their cell phones, I felt naked without my saw. I had taken it for granted and assumed it would always be there. And now it was gone. Oh, the pain, the agony ... such a sense of loss. What was I to do?
Excuse me for a moment, is it starting to get a little deep in here?!
OK, anyhow, I needed to fill that void. I had to buy another saw. And since I wasn't in the mood to wait around until one was shipped, I went online and picked one that was in stock at a local box store.
I placed the order and drove my truck over to pick it up. I threw it in the back and came home. It wasn't an expensive, fancy machine, just a simple saw to serve my humble needs. I'm so glad you asked.
Of course, when they say “some assembly required” on the outside of the box, they aren't joking. I opened it up and there was nothing in there but 2 x 6's.
A joke. See what I did there? I apologize. But that doesn't take away from the fact that I had my work cut out for me.
Honestly, I hate manuals. I know they are a necessity but they are so littered with extraneous crap that it's a tough hill to climb before you even get close to the meat of the instructions.
And crazy? This particular manual — and I'm being absolutely truthful — had a drawing of an electrical wall-outlet alongside a picture of the table saw's electric plug. There was an arrow over the plug indicating how to plug it in.
Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I ask you: do you really think someone is qualified to use a potentially limb-severing, powerful, 10-inch table saw if they don't understand how to plug it in? Good Lord, if you're oblivious to the concept of electricity, I really think you should put the thing back in the box and forget about it. Go play with your Etch-A-Sketch and leave the cutting to someone with half a brain.
Half a brain? That's right up my alley, too.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley ... alley.
