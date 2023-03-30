It's springtime, so I'm in preparation mode. I'm getting things organized, cleaned and ready. What am I getting ready for? To lose the stuff I just carefully organized, cleaned and … got ready.
OK, that didn't explain diddly. Here's the deal:
It's about my summertime hobbies, golf and fishing. They are in the headlights straight ahead. And the lifespan of a golf ball or fishing lure, hook or sinker of mine while in use, hovers around the eight-minute mark. I lose stuff quickly. I like my stuff, but like I said, I lose it fast … very fast. So what I'm actually doing is taking inventory to see what and how much more I'll need to restock for the upcoming year. What can I say?
Over the years, I've tried different techniques to cut my losses. One failed attempt was to tell everyone at the golf course that I have the word “Titleist” printed on my golf balls. And if they found any, they could just give them back. It didn't work. Some of the people I golf with are smarter than they look. Some of them.
And on the St. Lawrence, I made an attempt to recover some of my lost lures by taking large magnets out on the river and dragging them across the bottom. So far, I've recovered zero, nada, nuttin' honey. And in the process, unfortunately, have also lost about $200 worth of magnets with my ingenious plan. That's how I roll.
My wife, not happy about that, said the way I'm losing stuff all the time, I might as well take a bucket of money and just dump it in the trash. I told her I would but I'd lost my bucket. She said “Keep up the bad jokes, and that's not all you'll lose.” I have no idea what she even meant by that.
Where was I? Got it. This year when I retrieved my fishing gear, I noticed there was a large spool of fishing line with it. Oh my gosh, I thought, total embarrassment. Last year, toward the end of the summer, a buddy of mine on the river told me he thought I should try using a higher-test (stronger) line. He said that's probably why I was losing so much tackle. He tossed me the spool from his boat to take back to shore so I could re-line my reels later in the day. I did just that. There was still a lot of line left so my plan was to give it back to him the next day. Apparently, by seeing it's still here, I never returned it.
Quick story about this guy. His name is Phil Johnson. We met, maybe, s half-dozen years or so ago. And other than on the phone, we've neither talked nor seen each other on land; it's always been done from one boat to the other. And, as hard as it is to believe under those limited circumstances, he's become a dear friend.
Before we met, we would see each other on the water. We were usually in the same area fishing and always respected each other's space. That's a big deal; it's old-school courtesy. And it bred a friendly wave of acknowledgment whenever we saw each other out on the river.
One day I was fishing under the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge and I saw his pontoon pulling up to where I was. He wanted to talk. This was a first.
As I grabbed onto his boat, pulled him alongside and shook his hand, I could sense the warmth and friendliness exuding from this veteran angler. His smile was genuine and his disposition was as gleeful as a kitten with a new toy. He bellowed, “I just wanted say 'hi' to a guy who enjoys being out on the river as much as I do.” That's all it took.
He said he'd been watching me over time as I passed by with my dog, Maggie, on board. A common denominator — similar mindsets — encouraged him to stop and introduce himself. A friendship was born.
From that moment on, we both had an ally, a friend on the river. Someone to share where the fish were biting, what they were biting on and simple solutions to world problems seemingly light-years away from the confines of our personal paradise.
Phil would often bring his absolutely wonderful wife, Sue, along. She could out-fish the both of us any day of the week and had a way of turning a dark cloudy day into an amiable sunny afternoon. What a great pair. They're the best catch I ever made on the glorious St. Lawrence River.
I once asked Phil what was the best tip he knew to catch fish. He said to play music in the boat. I told him I tried that but caught nothing. He laughed and said I had to play something “more catchy.”
Phil actually never said that. I made it up. After all, it is a fish story. (The descriptive part about the two of them, however, is true.)
Finally: Here's another thing Phil never said: “I don't go ice fishing because it takes too long to cut a hole in the ice to fit my boat in.”
Nope, he never said that. It was me. OK, I'll leave.
See you in the woods or the bait n' tackle shop.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
