FROM THE VALLEY: Escaping deflated spirits and footballs

We all know the topic on everyone's minds these days. We can't avoid it; it's everywhere we turn. I can no longer ignore what's going on; it's time I said something and addressed the situation. But I promise you, I will not dwell on the subject. We all need to move on with our lives and find something else to talk about. This will be brief.
With that said, unless you've been in a coma over the past several weeks, you know what it is: Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, And even better, I guess, he's leaving the AFC East.
After years of tormenting my Buffalo Bills and other fans, Tom Brady, the guy you love to hate (especially after the cheating allegations) is departing from the Patriots and taking his deflated balls to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But the unbelievable part is, I'm almost sorry to see him leave. Getting psyched for a Bills/Pats game was akin to the excitement of being a kid on Christmas Eve. The anticipation would take on a life of its own.
The truth is everyone loves a challenge. Brady was that challenge. It was the highest mountain to climb; it meant if you defeated him, you reached the pinnacle of achievement.
Sadly, the usual result was that Brady's offensive passes put a sour crimp in almost as many lives as Donald Trump's and Bill Clinton's did. (Rim shot, please.) Thank you.
Next: Speaking of Brady's "sick" athletic ability, how about that coronavirus? It's heartbreaking. On a peculiar note, I'm amazed how often newspeople feel compelled to show us a picture of what the virus particle looks like. Why is that I wonder? Is it in case we spot it somewhere, we can take action and avoid it? Maybe cross the street to fend off the infection? I dunno. My guess is the pics weren't life-sized. Good Lord, I hope not … holy crap!
But, seriously, what do they expect us to do? Strap microscopes around our necks and/or carry huge Sherlock Holmes-size magnifying glasses around with us?
The virus particle, by the way, with its globular shape and spiky protrusions, looks like those underwater mines that we've all seen in World War II movies. The kind of explosive device that was held down by a heavy chain and anchor and floated just below the surface of the water. Maybe that's why all those people on the cruise ships were getting sick? Dunno. They should have had a microscope on the bridge. Or something.
Still going with this topic until I hit rock bottom: Rumors that taking Corona beer (hypodermic) shots in the butt helps wards off the infection are probably just that, rumors. But if it's true? Bottoms up!
Crash, crunch ... yup, time to move on.
Another topic, not unrelated to time: You never realize how fast a week flies by until you're my age and have to refill your weekly stash of medicine into those little pill boxes. And with age-related dexterity loss, it ain't easy. But it seems like only a day or two later, after sitting on my bed and meticulously refilling those tiny cubicles, I've got to do it all over again. What the heck is going on? Are we living in a warp-speed situation? And what the hell does "warp speed" mean?
More than once, while looking for an AWOL shoe under the bed, I'll find a half dozen or so pills that rolled onto the floor. No wonder the dog has such low blood pressure. And, I'll bet hard-earned money that her cholesterol is as good as any critter that ever walked the planet in search of a fire hydrant. Book it.
One of the advantages I found, of those containers, is that I'm able to know what day of the week it is. I call them "geezer calendars" with their S.M.T.W.Th.F.Sa. monogrammed lids. Especially with the monotony and boredom we are experiencing during these trying times, every day seems like it's rolled into the next one. I long for the not-too-long ago days when I always knew when Thursday came around. That's when my wife's Tuesday Club met. Don't ask. I didn't. It doesn't matter. And I don't care.
Finally, a guy walks into the doctor's office with a cucumber in his nose, a carrot in his left ear and a banana in his right ear. He says to the doctor, “What do you think my problem is?” The doctor takes one look at the guy and says, “It's simple, you're not eating properly.”
So, eat your veggies correctly, my friends … and stay healthy.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
