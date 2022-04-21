FROM THE VALLEY: Don't look at this while reading it

My daughter, Melissa, borrowed my pickup a couple of days ago. About 20 minutes after she left, I got a text and a picture from her.
“Dad,” the text read, “I had to pull over to the side of the road and compose myself. I was being super cautious with your truck when suddenly I saw a message pop up on your dashboard screen - I thought something was wrong. It startled me. As I tried to read it, I drifted into the other lane. Thank God there was no traffic coming. It shook me up a little. That's why I'm stopped.”
The picture she sent was a photo of the dashboard screen, showing me exactly what it said: “WARNING – Taking your eyes off the road too often while using this system could cause a crash, resulting in injury or death to you or others. Focus your attention on driving.”
Priority No. 1: I'm glad she's OK. But why, I ask, in the name of crash-test dummies, would the manufacturers install such a paradoxical, convoluted message to appear while someone is driving? If GM, Ford or whoever felt it necessary to get that message across, it doesn't take a doctorate in copy editing to realize that cutting the warning to an abridged “EYES ON THE ROAD” is the wiser choice. Just sayin.' There's no need for a three-part novel when a semi-tractor trailer is barreling down on you at 85 mph.
And as long as I'm on the subject, the same type of situation arose the other day when I was on my way to … somewhere, I can't remember where, I'm old. Anyhow, as I entered a 35 mph zone, I looked down to check my speed. And, lo-and-behold, the mph readout was nowhere to be seen. Nope, instead I was informed how much air pressure was in each of the tires. Why? No idea.
Anyhow, I knew from experience — and a non-read 10,000-page owner's manual — there are more bells and whistles built into the steering wheel than I need or would ever use. I have no idea what each one does. Where I come from, the steering wheel was simply used to ... well, steer.
So anyhow, I tried to get the speedometer ginkus back by fiddle-fartin' with the buttons. The next thing I knew the radio's volume erupted to a blow-your-eardrums-out level. I thought Metallica was in the back seat doing a sound check. Yeah, good idea putting a volume button on the wheel, because that regular old-fashioned knob on the dashboard is almost seven inches away. Who has the time and energy to reach that far? It takes so much effort.
The next thing I knew, the radio started switching stations like I was home sitting on my TV's remote control. I remind you it was still at the volume level you hear at the gas station from the car whose owner is inside buying a hearing aid, Twinkies and an energy drink instead of a friggin' belt to hold his pants up.
Still trying to get the speedometer back, I found readouts for a “Trip A” mileage log and one for a “Trip B.” Which both, by the way, indicated the exact same mileage I have on the truck's total mileage since I bought it. Apparently, I use it as much as the dog uses the riding lawnmower. Simply jotting down the mileage on a piece of paper and checking it with the mileage you have when you arrive at your destination is too much work. “Dude, that takes arithmetic. You crazy?!”
There were more readouts on the menu. Things like: how many miles I could go with the gas I had in tank, the gas mileage that the truck was getting, and, my favorite, a recipe for a bad-ass tuna noodle casserole. Frivolous technology installed to squeeze an extra grand or eight out of the American consumer. Awesome.
Finally! I got it off my chest. Speaking of vehicles, my friend Paul Mullane told me about the time his car dealership sold a top-of-the-line, high-performance new car to a young lady, and a couple of weeks later the lady came back with a complaint. “It's weird," she says, "whenever I'm alone, the car is fine, but every time I have someone with me, there's an unpleasant smell inside.”
Paul put his right-hand man, Steve, on it right away. They checked the car all over and found nothing wrong. So Steve said to the lady, “Let's go for a short ride and see what happens.” Off they went with the lady behind the wheel and Steve buckled into the passenger seat.
She put the pedal to the medal and they were quickly flying down Transit Road at 80 mph. She ran red lights, jumped over curbs and weaved in and out of traffic before Steve finally convinced her to pull over.
“There it is,” the lady said excitedly. “Can you smell it?”
“Smell it?” Jeff barked. “Not only can I smell it, I'm sitting on it!”
Have a great day.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
