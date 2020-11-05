FROM THE VALLEY: 'Calling all cars' and owners

When my cell phone rang, the possible-spam alert warned me of what might be lurking at the other end. The number was not in my contacts. I had a couple of minutes to kill so I thought what the hell!? and picked up the phone.
(Explanation to anyone under 30 years old: “picked up” is a phrase from the dinosaur age when you actually had to pick up the receiver part of the phone to answer it. The receiver part will be explained in a future column.)
The call: There was a brief pause at the other end, then I could hear a ringing as though I was the one making the call. Finally, some guy answered.
“Hello, ...” I stopped him right there.
“Didn't you call me?” I asked.
“Yes, sir, we did ...”
“Well, then,” I interrupted, “why was I the one who had to wait before you picked up (there it is, again) the phone.”
“I apologize for that, sir, it's an automated system.” Note: at this point in the call, I've often asked the person to "please wait" while I pretended to need a moment to place a wet paint brush down. I'd then set the phone on the table and go about my business with no intention, whatsoever, of ever going back and listening to a scripted spiel that some jamoke at the other end was about to read to me. It was my personal way of having them jot down "do not call (this idiot)" notation in their little “automated” system. But not this time, I was ready to yap.
“Yeah, fine. Whatever. What's up?” I asked.
“I'm calling about the warranty on your automobile,” he pried. “Can you verify the make and model of your vehicle?”
“Of course I can,” I scoffed. It was his move. I had answered the question. Smirking like a Cheshire cat throughout the awkward silence, I was proud of my verbal gamesmanship.
He then prodded me for the year and type of vehicle I owned.
“Doesn't your fancy automated system tell you that? I mean, if it's sophisticated enough to seek me out, find my phone number and actually call, why wouldn't you have that — the most pertinent information pertaining to this pitch — right there in front of you?”
“Because,” he said, “we just want to verify it.” Not a bad answer. The guy was well-prepared. Whatever.
“Gotcha!” I said. “It's a four-wheel drive, 1936 Studebaker station wagon convertible with dual carbs and tinted windows.”
Click. “Hello..?” He hung up.
True story.
I only wished he stayed on the phone a minute or two longer, just long enough so that I could have asked him a jewel of a question: “Do you know the difference between a scam and scum? U!”
You … get it?
And why am I telling you this story? Because I didn't want that hilarious line go to waste. I didn't get to use it on Spamboy, the telemarketer, and, quite honestly, I'm kinda proud of it. Although, it plays out much better if you hear it versus reading it. But, c'mon, give it up! Toss me a bone … or something.
On second thought, it probably wasn't that great.
And, all right, maybe "scum" is a bit harsh. Maybe he's just a guy trying to make a living, a guy simply trying to take advantage and squeeze money out of poor, gullible senior citizens like myself.
Hmm, on second thought, scum's fine.
And finally — even though we just had an election — did you notice that I didn't make any goofy political jokes? Why? Because I've seen too many of them get elected.
Oh, all right, just a few to rile people up ...
Before I became a politician, people would wave at me with all of their fingers.
If ignorance ever gets to $100 a barrel, I want the drilling rights to a Democrat's head.
I'm surprised the Republicans didn't try to build a border wall out of Hillary's e-mails. Apparently, they can't get over them.
And, of course, Mark Twain's all-time classic:
Politicians are like diapers. They should be changed often … and for the same reason.
Roger that!
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
