FROM THE VALLEY: As if you couldn't tell

Mathematics, in the form of counting, is the invaluable tool we all use to measure things. You knew that, no scoop there. But the standard scales we use like inches, miles, years, pounds, etc., aren't the only measuring sticks we have available for sizing things up. The spectrum is broader than you may have realized.
For instance, most of us are aware that the age of a tree can be gauged by the number of rings seen in a cross-section of its girth. True, we are back to basic counting, but it's a roundabout way of learning something without direct knowledge. You knew that, too.
Unfortunately, a tree won't get any older if you take a chainsaw to it just to find out its age. Not many of us would either.
The thrust of my half-witted thought pattern is that there are other ways to find things out … particularly, people's age. I'm talking about people now, forget the trees.
Without knowing someone's age, there are several ways to tell how old someone is, generally speaking. And actually, “tell” is the operative word. A tell is a poker term which means that even though you can't see someone's cards, there are clues that can reveal what's on the business end of that person's hand. And in the same vein — other than the natural effects of the aging process — certain tells act as smoking guns that shed light on someone's age. OK, we're off and running.
I bring this up because of something my wife and I noticed during the Grammy Awards on TV a couple of weeks ago. We barely knew a single artist up for an award. And it's not like we aren't music fans. But we're out of the loop. That's a tell. The less you know about the current scene, the older you are.
Compounding the issue, and driving that tell-spike further into the ground, is my complete disdain for today's music. I now know how my parents must have felt when the Beatles and The Rolling Stones showed up and pushed Rosemary Clooney, Guy Mitchell and the late, great, Johnny Ray into the swing-era boneyard. “What in the name of Perry White's 'Daily Planet' is all that racket? That's not music!”
Expanding further, on a personal note, I saw this (actual) headline on a news service recently: “Pusha-T Addresses Drake's Alleged Diss on Leaked Jack Harlow Track.”
Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I swear on my oath as a member of the not-fake news media that I was as clueless as an O.J. Simpson jurist about that assumed bombshell. I had absolutely no idea what it meant. This was an obvious old-geezer tell. I felt like someone who just walked into a record store and asked the clerk about the latest Captain and Tennille eight-track.
Only later, when my granddaughter Madison was around, did I find out what it meant. Apparently, it had something to do with the rap/hip-hop music industry. Gosh, I'm surprised I wasn't all over that. I'm really into that scene, man. Yeah, right.
Let's look at some other tells.
Here's one: Perhaps you've noticed that the older a man gets, the higher up his pants are. If a guy is walking around with his pants barely hanging on below his ass cheeks, he's not only an idiot, but a young one. Point made. On the other hand, if a guy has them pulled up to his armpits, I guarantee you he's willing to tell you or anyone, interested or not, how far he walked to school every morning in 10 feet of snow. “It was so cold, we couldn't even get the horses started.”
Similarly, if the front bill of a guy's baseball cap is pointing somewhere between zero to 90 degrees sideways, there's usually a kid underneath it. Or at least someone who thinks he is. If it's completely backwards at 180 degrees, you can be assured the wearer is a middle-aged guy desperately clinging to his dissipating youth by ever-so-delicately separating himself from the acne-laced adolescents just mentioned and his dad's generation. “Hey, check me out, I'm still hip, I'm still relevant, just more mature.” A dead give-away. Get ready to sell your PlayStation, dude, the act-your-age alarm clock is set to go off.
Time to wrap up this old age, hat-and-tell discussion. But, first, did you hear about the old-timer who bought a 25-cent hat to cover his balding head? His wife told him it was a small price toupee. Sorry.
Dad jokes, by the way, are the biggest tells on the planet. But who's counting?
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
