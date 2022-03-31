FROM THE VALLEY: And the award for overacting goes to ...

I don't know what you call it, but I call it blackmail. Blackmail at its purest, defined core. And the world should take note. This is something we should all take … very seriously.
Before I go any further with that, I must interrupt myself right here and tell you something; I had this column written and ready to go — before this past weekend. But, I had to go back and insert an addendum because of what happened.
At Sunday evening's Academy Award show, Will Smith's decision to walk onstage and slap a comedian for a tasteless joke reverberated all the way down into the already prepared column I'd written. His actions are something I'm not going to address in depth other than to say there was a better place for confrontation and, perhaps, physicality could have been avoided. Not to mention (but I will), I'm lucky I've not been slapped silly for the numerous inane and tasteless points I've made over the years, right here in this space.
Nonetheless, timing is everything and not only did Smith selfishly steal the hard-earned thunder from the night's winners, his actions, like I said, trickled into an article I had considered finished. It changed the complexion of my topic and if I'd not said something about it, it would be akin to a reporter sitting next to Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theater the night he was shot through the head and handing in a play review to his editor the next day. Or something like that. So with that said let's pretend the upstaging never happened and move on. I'm going to start over, literally.
• • •
What am I talking about? Well, in case you've been living on Mars and are not aware, self-anointed savior of the universe, actor Sean Penn, announced (before its airing and subsequent turmoil), that if the Academy Awards TV show committee did not allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make a speech during the program, he (Penn) would, God forbid, publicly melt down the statuettes he has received from the academy. Holy cow, what should we do?!
You see, I'm thinking, Zelensky is kind of busy right now. He's not the kind to run and hide in a bunker or cancel paying tribute to World War II soldiers in a Paris cemetery simply because his “hair might get wet.” Zelensky is on the front line, valiantly trying to save his country from annihilation. And I don't think he would step away to speak to a group of pretentious people in La La Land. He'd never abandon his besieged countrymen and women, anymore than he'd childishly throw them under the bus for disagreeing with him.
So, too bad, Sean Penn, the world apparently doesn't revolve around you and your perception of what's best for life on the planet Earth. There's nothing worse than a shallow-minded person thinking he's in the deep end of the pool. And if smelting his toys in a hissy fit is the best leverage he's got, here's my blowtorch, Seanny-boy, go for it.
But that's just me. Ask how I really feel.
Hey, how about those Buffalo Bills, huh?! Picking up All-Pro linebacker/defensive end Von Miller, that's fantastic. An added pass-rusher is exactly what Buffalo needs. Go Bills! (Topic continuity is an art I'm still working on.)
• • •
Here's what just came to me: Will Smith showed he can win an award for acting and, conversely, almost got arrested for reacting. Thank you. Probably shouldn't have mentioned it.
Hey, did you hear about the Broadway actor who fell through the floorboards? He was just going through a stage. Thanks again.
Totally unrelated (like that never happens here): If you were allowed only three television shows to watch for the rest of your life, what would they be? Let me hear from you, to see if we agree. I'll give a report on your answers in a future column.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
