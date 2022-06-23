FROM THE VALLEY: And on that note ...

When I was a teenager, I had a large stack of vinyl LPs. I still have a skeletal collection; they're the same ones I bought back when I was in high school. I'm not saying that was a long time ago, but the globe on the teacher's desk back then wasn't actually a globe … just a flat disc. Not to mention there were still stickers on the back of horse-buggies tooling around town, encouraging people to “Elect Lincoln — Give the guy a shot.”
The Beatles and the Rolling Stones happened to come along when I was at that stage of adolescence, when one starts to single out his/her own personal choice of music, as opposed to just listening to what is the preferred choice of people older than you. Young people — as well as a generation, in whole — adopt their own musical tastes because it's an instinctive craving to satiate that itch of identification and individuality. And music is a pliable source, always morphing and abundantly available for the taking.
Furthermore, music, I believe, plays an under-the-radar role in who and what we become in later life. That might be a bit of a stretch, but there's a wisp of educated experience to that admittedly unqualified analysis. Just take my word for it. Or don't. Remember, this is just a newspaper column, under the banner of “opinion.” Your call.
Expanding on something you already lost interest in: I'm not just talking about music's impact on those who seek a career in the field. I think, subconsciously or not, when you first hear something you can hook your wagon to, it kick-starts a life-long attitude, for a lack of a better word. An attitude that has sat dormant, just waiting for the opportunity to sprout and stretch its wings. And I don't have to go all Freudian to describe how "attitude" likes to sit in the driver's seat when we have to deal with life and its everyday quirks.
Two things that music has obvious influences upon, as long as I'm pounding this topic into its eternal grave, are fashion and hairstyles. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to pick out the Elvis fan from the Grateful Dead fan any more than it does to guess who the Hank Williams fanatic is versus the Sex Pistols enthusiast. Hang on, this is almost over.
My grandfather, Leo "Prof” Valley (my dad's name, as well, not the same nickname), was an accomplished and well-known musician in his day. A graduate of McGill University, he was first violinist in the Montreal Philharmonic Orchestra. He eventually opened his own music store next to his house in Ogdensburg, N.Y., where he sold instruments and gave lessons as a way of making a living.
Having inherited none of his musical abilities, only his love for music, I struggle to play the radio. It's a shame.
OK, alert: We're finally here. It took almost 500 words to get to the point where I can mention what it was I wanted to tell you. But we're here, anti-climatic and all. Why all the junk before it, I dunno.
Back when I first started to buy albums, we played them on record players. That's what we called them. Not long after that, they were called stereos. Now they're called … turntables. Turntable, shmurntable … hmph, who cares? Give me back my record player.
I used to be able to stack three or four LPs atop each other on the record player's spindle. That way they would just plop down and play when the previous one was done. I could listen hands-free for almost an hour, without having to babysit it every 15 minutes like I do now. What's up with that? I'd like to go on … record (get it?) … with that complaint.
Wow, that's it? I wrote this and I'm ready to throw tomatoes at the author. Yeesh!
As if this article couldn't get any less cheerful: Between the time I started writing it and right now, McGill University's Conservatory of Music announced that they will be shutting down after 114 years of operation. I just heard about it moments ago as I took a break. It was announced six hours ago, seriously. What a sad coincidence.
That's a tough note to finish on, so …
Did you know that if you play a country song backwards, your lover comes back to you, your dog comes back to life and you quit drinking?
Furthermore, Bob Newhart once said that he didn't like country music. “But,” he added, “that's not to denigrate those who do. And to those people who do, 'denigrate' means to put down.” Again, that was Bob Newhart.
Comedian Steven Wright once quipped that he wrote a song but had no idea what it sounded like because he couldn't read music.
Fine. That's a wrap.
It's also ... the way it looks from the Valley.
