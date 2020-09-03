FROM THE VALLEY: And don't tell me otherwise

Why do people say “I'm speechless” and then go on a 10-minute dissertation on why that is? And don't tell me they are just trying to explain their situation. That makes no sense. If you're lost for words, you're lost for words. Mum's the word. And “mum” is only one word.
How come some major sports stars who have willingly signed contracts to make themselves instant millionaires turn around a year or two later and refuse to honor that contract, given to them by someone who had blind faith in their abilities, by claiming they are being “disrespected” by those same folks?
If that's the case, it would be interesting to know what word they would use to describe actions by people exactly like themselves, who don't live up to their end of the bargain, after greedily taking money from someone who, I repeat for emphasis, believed enough in them to roll the dice and take a chance on their unproven abilities … in the first place. To me, that's the epitome of disrespect.
And don't tell me “there's more to it than just the money.” That's exactly what it's all about.
Next: What's up with people who claim they are totally transparent about their lives, yet demand that everyone they surround themselves with — including family members — sign non-disclosure agreements so they don't breathe a word of what they saw or heard, lest they face legal ramifications. That's transparency? Suspicious.
And don't tell me it's standard operating procedure. It's totally, undeniably suspicious. If you're hiding something, you are not transparent. Period.
Switching gears: August didn't end well for me. I'm in northern New York on the St. Lawrence River as I write this column. I discovered yesterday that my cell phone wasn't charging properly — and when it does, it lasts only about 30 minutes. Bummer, I have to get another one, I guess. Hopefully I can get a newer model without the rotary dial on it. “Ah, Sarah, can ya get me Aunt Bee, please? Ah, ah, yeah, Opie's fine, Sarah. Thanks, for askin'.”
I used that phone the day before to call an auto repair place. I had another problem. The brakes on my truck were bad. The grinding noise of metal on metal told me I had some major problems. It's always nice when you're out of town and have to go to someone you don't know and are unsure whether you can trust them. OK, I'm being facetious.
And hitting the trifecta: I was halfway through this column when I decided to take a break and go fishing. Upon my return, I noticed something wasn't right with the laptop. I'd lost the mouse/cursor. It was gone, nowhere to be seen. I had no way to navigate around stuff and open files and do whatever else is done on a computer. (I'm sure there's a technical term/verb to use where I just said “whatever” but ... whatever.) BTW, I actually have duct tape keeping the lid of this old thing I'm using from falling off.
And as far as addressing those three issues, I must thank the following folks.
The cell phone: Super-daughter Melissa to the rescue once again. I never have to worry, she's always right there for me, and my wife. (As are both of our sons, Paul and Eric.) You rock, Mel. And you amaze me with your boundless supply of willing assistance.
The truck brakes: I contacted Don Beebe at Monro in Ogdensburg. I'd never met him before but he absolutely saved my butt. Don is the courteous and friendly general manager who works the counter and reassured me that he could and would take care of things and all would be fine. He was right. What a great guy and staff. They rate five stars on each and every rating box. People in the 'Burg should check them out.
Regarding the computer, I contacted my friend, Dan the handyman, computer man. Dan has it set up so that he can access my desktop from wherever he is and work on it. (As a techie-not, I have a lot of computer issues as well as other issues … whatever.) He worked on it for several hours and got it back to where I could, at least, finish this column which you are now reading. So, bottom line, blame Dan for what you just had to endure for the last several minutes.
I have more but, actually, I'm lost for words. And don't tell me you didn't see that coming.
Whatever. That's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.