FROM THE VALLEY: A salt and battery

I apologize. I done ya wrong.
No, that's not lyrics from country singer Billie-Bob-Joe-Horse-Saddle-Sore-South-Dakota-Sam's latest record. It's an apology from me. Why? Because I signed off From The Valley two weeks ago with a "to-be-continued." Not finishing a story is for the birds. There's no excuse for it, especially in an age of instantaneous social media communication. Only an idiot would leave you hanging like that. I'll explain more next week.
I assume you've been sitting on the edge of your seat, wondering what happened?! No? Anyhow, here's the continuing story of life on the river and the fun Kathie and I have trying to keep our camp up to snuff. (What the hell is snuff, anyhow?)
When we got to our small getaway on the St. Lawrence River, there were plenty of projects awaiting our arrival; for some reason, they don't fix themselves. For instance, I noticed that one of the PVC water lines under the camp was sagging. Not good. To fix it, I had to crawl underneath and push it back up against the bottom of the camp and then find a way to hold in place.
My plan was to strap a board across a couple of floor joists, with the pipe running through it, thus trapping/cradling it up and out of harm's way. Sounds simple.
But the back of the building is literally on shore, and the rest of it juts out over the river atop a dozen stone-filled, pier-like structures. The area I had to get to was close to shore in the center of the building. To access it I had to crawl from the side of the building — where there's two feet or less of crawl space, some of it on land, some on water — on my hands and knees, and eventually, crouch on my stomach when things got tighter.
There were obstacles: rocks, old pier remnants, rusty spikes and dried-up seaweed. Not to mention the pathway was sticky, wet, slimy clay. Not exactly a peachy-keen jaunt on the beach.
How can I explain what else is underneath the building? Let's put it this way, it's Mother Nature's closet. The closet where she stashes crap that she doesn't want people to see lest it ruin her reputation as the magnificent goddess of all that's beautiful in this world. Kind of like seeing her without her makeup on.
And stink? You betcha! Particularly when you have to crawl through it like I did with your nose pressed against the ground as you make your way forward, ever so slowly.
The splashing waves bring everything to the shore. And when the junk parks itself inaccessibly under the camp, there's no way to rake it up. Dead fish are only part of the problem. There are also crabs, minks, mice, muskrats and spiders the size of Denmark that have taken up residency. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is where I was headed to work on a project.
I tried to size up the seemingly simple part of the job: attaching the board to the joists. The board would have to be long enough to span two joist beams, and I had to decide how to attach it. Nail or screw? I came to the conclusion that there would not be enough room, once I got there, to use a hammer. I wouldn't have the space to put a forceful blow on it. The variable speed drill was the obvious choice.
I started one of the screws into the board before I entered the bowels of the beast. I was proud of my foresight. It was a step I wouldn't have to worry about once I got to a place where the simplest of tasks became an arduous undertaking. This may be the start of my moment of glory as I tackled the mission from hell. Chalk up even this small accomplishment as a win for the good guy.
I was not to be outfoxed. I'm the salt-of-the-earth type of guy who laughs at the word defeat. I was ready, it was time to take a deep breath and enter the netherworld.
With protective long pants on and my wooden board and drill in hand, I started the dark journey in. I crawled cautiously, flinching at every uncomfortable sensation, hoping I would grow accustomed to it and my anxiety would lessen. It didn't. It was slow going as I twisted and inched my way through the creepy and dank underworld. Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, I reached my destination.
It was a tight squeeze but I was able to roll from my stomach onto my back. I held the board up and struggled to get the drill in place. Just enough room. I smiled, knowing I had made the right choice, there was no way a hammer would have worked. I held the drill momentarily in place to appreciate my accomplishment, my ingenuity. And then I pulled the trigger. Suddenly, my self-admiration was washed away. The drill's battery was dead.
The salt of the earth became saltier. Swear words that you'd never heard before echoed up and down the river. Join me next week as I tell you what I did …
On second thought, fuggedaboutit.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
