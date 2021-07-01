FROM THE VALLEY: A man, a plan, a can of pale ale

My dog, Maggie, does a great magic trick. Every time it starts to thunder, she turns into a big chicken. That's right, I said a big chicken. If I could teach her to lay eggs, I'd have a gold mine.
I think all dogs are inherently afraid of the sound of a storm brewing. Maggie also has the same frightened reaction whenever the television interrupts programming with a public service warning. The announcement with the red banner that scrolls across the top of the screen accompanied by a shrill sound that pierces your inner core and is loud enough to be heard in far off galaxies. You not only hear it, you feel it. Its intensity is an aberration to the sensory system.
And it scares the bejesus out of every living thing in the known universe. In fact, I even saw a household plant duck for cover one time.
Whenever I hear it, I feel like I'm in a situation similar to the one that Jim Carrey found himself in, in the movie “The Truman Show.” The story where he went about his daily routine, unknowingly, for the benefit of a voyeuristic audience. Until, that is, clues led Truman to suspect there was another dimension out there. “Hey! Who's watching me? Where are you? Yeah you, buddy!” Whatever.
I got nothing more on that. But …
As a Public Service Announcement of my own, I came across a little trick the other day that I'll gladly share with you.
If you have cable TV and are annoyed by the self-promoting Spectrum ads that hog the screen when you hit the guide to see what's on other channels, I have good news. There's a way to eliminate that. Seriously!
Before I tell you, circle today's date on the calendar. I'm doing something for the good of mankind. True, I'm not up there with Jonas Salk, Louis Pasteur or Colonel Sanders but this is big. It will change your life … particularly if you're a curmudgeon-type couch potato like me.
OK. Take your remote control and click on "settings." Scroll to "guide settings" and click on that; then to "preferences" and click again. You should see an "in-guide promotions," click again. Turn it to "off" and "save." Bingo, bango, bongo! That's it. Send check, cash or money orders to “Thanks for taking that pain-in-the-ass thingamajig outta my life.” You're welcome. Don't say I never did anything for you.
Next: Let me explain why I'm in such a giving mood. I'm sitting on the deck of my modest place on the St. Lawrence River. It's a beautifully warm, sunny afternoon and I can't help feel anything less than abundant gratitude as I sit here sipping my cold Canada Pale Ale. Kathie and I are so fortunate. Why? Give me a sec.
When my wife and I moved moved away from our hometown, Ogdensburg — which for the geographically challenged, sits along the St. Lawrence River — we never dreamed of having our own place back on the river someday. We love our new hometown, Medina, but one's heart belongs to where one's from, especially if it's such a beautiful place. The River will always be home.
Hang with me, I'm working on a punchline to go with my all-of-a-sudden emotional story.
Anyhow, Kathie comes from a family of nine kids. Her father, Bill Farrand, was a successful, hard working florist who couldn't have flourished without the long hours and help that his children put into that flower shop. That's the nature of the business. Early in his life, Bill (and wife Martha) bought a camp on the river along with about 50 acres in the surrounding area.
There were many other cottages, owned by various people, that sat on the Farrand property. Bill would rent them the space for a pittance. (“Pittance,” btw, was a word often used by my late-father-in-law.) And whenever the camp owners decided to sell their places, the Farrand family had, by agreement, the first right to buy it.
About two decades ago, after both of our parents had passed, Kathie inherited a piece of property on the river. And with the few dollars that my parents left me, we bought the camp on that property. Suddenly, our wildest dreams came true. Things can happen.
Which goes to show you …
Get ready, here it comes …
If there's a will, there's a way.
OK, two wills. Thank you.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
