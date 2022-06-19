July 21st, 2020. Within the confines of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, your final struggle came to an end. Restrictions imposed by a pandemic kept us from holding you in our arms, so God took you into his. Your battle was always going to be drawn out, because you never wanted to let go of life, let go of your family. It extended for miles, and yet every fraction of an inch you would push back, even if the reward was just a few minutes more. It has been nearly two years since we lost you, and yet your presence is sorely missed. Grief is so pronounced in its entry, but so subdued in its stay.
Despite this, your affection fails to cease. The echoes of your love still persist in our lives. It warms us in times of need, comforting us when there is nothing else to do so. Our memories with you remained preserved in our most cherished thoughts, so numerous and varied that entire days could be dedicated to reminiscing about them. The hours you spent with us listening to Zac Brown and Eric Church, the stunning accuracy with which you detailed your days working on the set of "Canadian Bacon" and getting into trouble at St. Bonaventure University. Your affinity for root beer floats, Italian dinners, and pineapple turnover cake. Sometimes the silent moments meant much more, as the words never spoken went far beyond anything that could be articulated. Whether it was the poorly-concealed ecstasy while watching one of your children achieve something, the loving look you would give us during games of Scrabble, or the pained eyes that screamed for just a few more minutes to see us. You would let moments occur without interaction, but never without love.
It is here where it becomes difficult to properly describe our love for you, because there are so few words to correctly detail it that to do so would be acting on an erroneous train of thought. So instead, we call you from memory to show what each of us has become. Gabriel is a brilliant engineer. Alysyn has freshly flipped her tassel. Emma and Bella are on their way through college. Roman and Maya are high schoolers now. So much has changed, and yet your love remains unyieldingly consistent. Not a single day will pass without some reflection on how you would have acted in a certain situation, what joke you would crack, what assuring advice you could offer. Regardless of what may have happened, or what will happen, you still remain a part of all of us. There may not be a heart beating with the fervent affection that it once did, but the echoes of that love reverberate in our minds and hearts.
As I sit here now, writing this with glassy eyes and a bare heart, I can only give thought to the preponderance of joyful memories with you, and what I wish could’ve done. To those who read this now, please embrace the blessing of having a father. Take care to laugh just a bit louder, hug him for a few moments more, listen with more understanding. But to Dad, who may not be content to merely watch his children grow, you will not be without us forever. We will see you again, and we will have all the time in the universe to catch up. In an innumerable number of manners, we cherish you. Happy Father’s Day!
Loving you always and all ways,
Gabe, Aly, Emma, Bella, Roman, and Maya
