ELDER: Looking ahead in the county's Fourth District

This letter to the editorial board is humbly written as an expression of my appreciation for the citizens who elected me, and a homage to my ancestors and our great nation that made it all possible. Our collective “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” is engraved in our constitution, and exercised by the people through federalism.
American democracy has no historic equal, yet it must be managed well, if it is to be as effective and efficient as possible. Not since the days of Lincoln has our nation been so divided. So, it is our responsibility, our right and our duty to our children and future generations to get this right.
As I enter into this new season of my life in which God has called me to step out as a leader and to promote positive change in letting their voices be heard. As I stand for the people of Niagara Falls in the Niagara County Legislature's Fourth District, I want all people of this fine city to know that We have the power and as Abe Lincoln said in the last sentence of the Gettysburg address, “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
This election represented an opportunity for me to step in, and step up, as the newly elected representative of the Fourth District. I have a pleasant temperament, and a tool kit full of knowledge, experience, and skills.
I bring my world of experience to this work, and I plan to listen to people, confer with my excellent team and staff, and begin the process to implement healing, economic growth, job development, educational excellence, and racial equity. We will do this one block, one community, and one city at a time. Now is the time for Niagara Falls to shine.
Our fair city can rise from the ashes like a phoenix, or like a rainbow over our beautiful Niagara Falls. My plan is for us to emerge on the other side of the pandemic bigger, better, more beautiful, and a more inclusive city.
The pandemic has ushered in changes that will be with us for years. These include shifts in the population patterns, financial markets & banking, housing access and affordability, and cyber space & social media concerns. At the same time, Niagara Falls faces the following problems: (1) securing stable annual revenues not so heavily dependent on property taxes; (2) combating rising crime rates; (3) improving depressed wage rates and improving poor job prospects for too many citizens.
We should also get in front of the green economy for future generations by planning and securing funding for retraining and retooling the American workforce.
Now is the time for us to be dedicated to the task at hand, take advantage of our internal Strengths and Weaknesses, and take account of our external Opportunities and Threats. This simple SWOT framework should be used in conjunction with Root Cause Problem Assessment (the 5 Why’s), in order to help determine the root causes of problems.
Government can be more helpful, and policy assessment is more effective, when the real root causes of problems are investigated first. Policy is a simple discipline, and has four basic steps: (1) Identify the real problem; (2) Identify all the possible solutions; (3) Thoroughly assess/review ALL the solutions and alternatives; and, (4) Choose the option that meets the PREDETERMINED selection criteria (such as the lowest cost, political expedience, or that which is most easily implemented).
We the people need to come together for the betterment of ourselves, our communities, our region, and our nation. As recent exploits in space have reminded us all, “we are all on this one planet together,” and we have more in common than we allow ourselves to understand. Let’s come together, and stop the in group/out group fighting and tribalism.
Western New York and the Niagara region in particular have a rich indigenous history too, so in that spirit, “Let’s bury the hatchet,” and go into the long house and fellowship.
How can we fix this? Our city needs you be more civically engaged, and I need you! We really have to get more involved, stand up for ourselves, our families, and for our communities. We not only have the responsibility, but we also have the ability to get this done.
A famous pastor has been noted to say that, “Humility in the face of ability is hypocrisy.” On that note, as you already know, one of my greatest achievements was when I was able to serve three Presidents on Air Force One. I’ve worked at the Federal level and I’m a Niagara Falls resident by birth. I learned a lot during those years serving my country in Washington DC, and I look forward to bringing some of the knowledge, and leadership skills that I gained to the fine people of Niagara Falls in particular the fourth legislative district.
Jeffrey Elder was elected to represent the Fourth District of the Niagara County Legislature.
