It’s hard to be stirred to a real sense of hopefulness, listening to politicians and their celebrity associates talk up the virtues of the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees when millions of Americans are out of work and besieged by economic concerns related to COVID-19.
Yes, America, supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spent a full week taking turns in front of the television cameras to explain why this ticket will be capable of solving all of the country’s ills.
And, yes, this week, the Republicans are on deck, extolling the virtues of extending the Trump presidency.
What should be obvious to Americans who have political leanings is that while the conventions have gone on in all their pageantry, there’s the sad reality of what has not happened for several weeks now.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress failed to come to terms on an agreement to extend full federal unemployment benefits to those who are still struggling and out of work. Similarly, there’s been no deal on a second round of stimulus. Compounding the situation are the very real financial concerns expressed by leaders of local and state governments from coast to coast, including those right here in Niagara County.
The fact of the matter is Washington lawmakers failed to extend the $600-a-week boost for millions of unemployed workers at the same time many of them are contributing to burgeoning lines at food pantries.
Many of these workers are the same folks who, prior to the pandemic, lived paycheck to paycheck; and, whether congressional leaders want to recognize it or not, they have used public funds from support systems like unemployment and stimulus to pay their bills and buy things they need, like food and supplies.
As a result, a good deal of that public money finds its way back into the economy, helping to stimulate sales at restaurants and retail outlets, big box stores as well as the mom-and-pops.
As an example, Walmart touted record profits in the second quarter of 2020, but is now anticipating a slowing in sales growth due to the loss of government aid to its customers.
Along with this may likely be another scenario best avoided, which is businesses feeling less confident about consumption and deciding to hire fewer workers heading into the holiday season.
Nobody likes it, but the fact is that America and the rest of the world are still dealing with very real public health concerns tied to COVID-19 and the economic fallout that accompanies it.
We would all prefer, of course, that the private sector get into a better position to drive a more robust turnaround, allowing the federal government to dial back assistance programs in a return to something more closely resembling the pre-virus norm.
But we’re not there yet, and that means Congress must find common ground on a comprehensive second round of stimulus that gives struggling citizens a greater level of confidence about their situations moving forward.
As we have noted previously, while Congress fails to act, no members have missed out on any paychecks or benefits of their own.
In other words, while they keep telling us during their televised political conventions just how much they feel our pain and want to help, their actions continue to suggest otherwise.
