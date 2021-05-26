It really feels like everything is starting to fall into place.
It wasn’t health or government officials that made a pair of big Covid-related announcements on Tuesday, it was two popular and treasured institutions in Niagara County.
Both the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University and organizers of the Niagara County Fair announced that doors are opening and the popular summer event is back.
The Castellani, which has been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening to the public on Saturday, June 12 with weekend hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Of course things won’t be exactly the same — at least for now — visitors must wear masks, complete a COVID-19 screening upon entering and practice social distancing. But several new exhibits are on display for eager attendees. For more information, turn to page 3A.
Despite the safeguards we expect folks to be lining up at the door in June.
County residents will be lining up again Aug. 4th through the 8th when the Niagara County Fair gets underway in Lockport.
Members of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County’s (CCE’s) Board of Directors say attendees can expect midway rides and games, live music, ground acts, 4-H shows and exhibits as well as their favorite fair foods.
“While some COVID-19 modifications will be necessary, we anticipate that fairgoers will be able to safely enjoy all elements of the Niagara County Fair experience,” CCE’s Executive Director Justin Rogers said Tuesday.
That’s music to our ears — and we’re still a couple months away. Who knows what safeguards will be applicable in August. For instance, two months ago, in late March, we were reporting that the Cuomo administration was under pressure to scrap the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants. There’ll be no curfews of any kind after May 31. A lot can change in a matter of weeks — especially if folks continue to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
In any event, spring’s arrival has brought with it a real sense of optimism that things are really starting to get back to normal, especially for what some might term “non-essential” events and venues (who believes that a year later?) — concerts are returning to Artpark, the Palace Theatre has reopened its doors. And let’s not downplay the welcome return of the Olcott Lions Club’s 52nd annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim for Sight this past Sunday. There was a real sense of excitement in the newsroom when the Lions sent out the release that they were going to put on the popular event even though Covid had pushed it back a couple of months. Better late than never — and we assume most of the spectators weren’t complaining too much as they enjoyed Sunday’s sunny, warm weather.
It seems like almost everyday we receive word from somewhere that reinforces the fact we’re returning to pre-Covid life. We got a double-dose of that on Tuesday.
After a solid year of drearily reporting what wasn’t going to happen, it always feels really good to help announce the return of something to celebrate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.