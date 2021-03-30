Flowers are starting to bloom and so is COVID-19. And at the risk of sounding like a scold, a combination of warmth and a neighbor’s vaccination shouldn’t lure us to lower our masks and start standing too close to strangers at the market.
Certainly as more people get jabbed with one of three publicly available shots — nearly 5.9 million New York residents were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Monday, with more than 31,000 getting at least their first doses in Niagara County — the risk of the kind of deadly outbreaks we experienced a year ago at this time and around the new year are diminishing.
But there’s a yawning gap between diminished risk and no risk, as public health experts warn and as the experiences of several communities illustrate.
Even as the state relaxes public health restrictions, restaurants seat patrons for dinner, and a few Sabres fans take their seats in a partially filled KeyBank Center, a swell of COVID-19 cases threatens to turn into a wave — the kind that may again burden our health care system, never mind the serious danger the virus poses to those it infects.
Back in December, when the number of COVID-19 cases in New York was surging, along with what was then the promise of a vaccine, we were warned to keep our guard up and continue to be vigilant.
That continues to be the case, even though the number of active cases in the state has since dropped.
As for the vaccine? Health officials are getting it out to residents as best they can. As has been the case since the first doses were shipped, supply is the issue.
Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said last week there's no way to tell what the state will allocate to the county on a week-to-week basis.
“We don’t know ahead of time,” Stapleton explained on Thursday. “We got 1,600 (the past two weeks), but the week before that we got 1,000; a couple months ago we didn’t get any for the entire week. So it’s really difficult to plan ahead.”
Stapleton said the county health department’s Point of Dispensing (POD) will remain at Kenan Center Arena for another week, while a drive-thru vaccination clinic will be setup at the Transit Drive-In for operation starting April 6.
Stapleton said if the county gets its doses of vaccine, "I’ll get more people done every day.”
Stapleton also had a message for those holding out.
“People say, ‘What’s the best vaccine I can get?’ " he said. “The answer to that is: the best vaccine you can get right now is the one you can get the quickest.”
The long journey of COVID-19 weighs upon everyone, though certainly some more than others. Nothing could be more enticing than doffing that mask to take a few deep breaths of fresh, springtime air.
But be careful where you do it, and of who may be standing next to you. With signs all around of a pandemic in what are hopefully the final chapters — as kids return to classrooms and baseball returns with actual fans in the stands instead of their cardboard likenesses — we would all do well, for ourselves and for one another, to remember the importance of taking precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
