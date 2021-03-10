Politics is a dirty business but even so, there is far too much duplicity from both the Republicans and the Democrats over the matter of sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Screaming juxtaposed examples are the over-criticism from state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt in the face of complicit silence from U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Every day it seems another woman or two come forward alleging the governor made them feel awkward or uncomfortable.
That’s what they are, allegations. Cuomo defiantly apologized last week, but it wasn’t enough to wash away the stain of the allegations. Indeed, it should not be.
The allegations require a full hearing and serious consideration. Someone in a position of power and leadership, as our governor is, deserves even more scrutiny and should be held to a higher moral standard. He is indeed a role model, not someone to be dismissed with a nod-and-wink attitude of “boys will be boys.”
Now consider Gillibrand and Ortt.
Just a few years ago, the junior U.S. Senator from New York was all over the #metoo movement, leading the charge against Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, who was forced to resign. She also piled on as an outspoken critic of former President Bill Clinton. Now, she is suddenly, deafeningly, silent on the topic of Cuomo's transgressions.
Meanwhile, State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, has been front and center calling for the governor to resign. Just a few short years ago, Ortt was indicted on multiple felonies related to campaign finance and yet, he got his day in court, the presumption of innocence and, ultimately, an easily forgotten misdemeanor plea.
Ortt and Gillibrand fit in the same tawdry bucket. If it was good for Gillibrand to lead the charge against Franken, she should be front and center criticizing Cuomo.
If Ortt could stand in the face of multiple campaign finance felonies and wait for his day in court without resigning, he should be quiet and let things play out.
Sure they are on opposite sides of the political fence but let’s face it, both are acting out of character because of partisan politics. It’s the sort of divisive nonsense we can do without.
As for Cuomo, let the investigations play out and hold him accountable for any wrongdoing. Just don’t play partisan games over a serious matter because it fits your political purpose. The dignity of the governor’s alleged victims deserves more respect than that.
