For most people in New York, it seems getting a Covid shot must include a spreadsheet, high tech knowledge and a bit of luck.
When the state started vaccinating people, it was pretty straightforward. If you work in a hospital or health center or work or reside in a nursing home, you could be vaccinated. The state sent vaccines to the hospitals, and the federal government was taking care of nursing homes.
But the vaccine supply was limited, and it took time to get people in the first priority group vaccinated.
And even before that group was mostly vaccinated, the state allowed first responders and front line workers a chance to roll up their sleeves.
But how could these people get the shots? State-run vaccination sites were set up in a few metropolitan locations. All were at least a hour drive for most of us. To get an appointment you had to have access to high speed internet and jump on as soon as appointments became available. Eventually vaccine doses were sent to local health departments to arrange for distribution in their counties.
Then people 65 and older were added to the eligible list, but per a directive from the state, county public health departments had to focus on front-line workers and couldn’t vaccinate the elderly population. That was left to the pharmacies.
The problem was, though, most pharmacies didn’t have the vaccine, and if they did they were very limited.
Then, early last week, those with comorbidities were phased in.
Counties can vaccinate people who are 65 or older with comorbidities, but the state and pharmacies will vaccinate all ages with comorbidities. But the counties still cannot vaccinate those 65 and older who don’t have underlying conditions.
Confused yet?
We are.
The state still has limited vaccine supplies, millions of people eligible and a confusing network of ways to sign up. And it seems to be ever-changing.
Distribution is uneven, and how to sign up depends on where you live and where you want to go. Most sites push — and some require — people to sign up online, and only when appointments are available. This leaves many people who may not be tech savvy or have high-speed internet access in the dust.
New York State County Executives Association President Marc Molinaro, who challenged Gov. Andrew Cuomo for governor in 2018, said the scheduling systems for COVID-19 vaccinations in New York are “unnecessarily complicated” and “exactly the opposite” of the more streamlined and simpler method that the situation demanded.
We could not agree more.
The state could be doing this much better. Why isn’t there a one-stop shop for people to see when they are eligible, sign up for vaccination, or, if appointments are full or the person isn’t yet eligible, be put on a waiting list?
There are many smart software developers out there. It shouldn’t be that hard to create a portal to make this happen. In fact, it has been done elsewhere. And for those who don’t have internet access, a call center could be set up to help those people schedule.
People shouldn’t have to take a full day off from work and travel four hours, or more, both ways, for an appointment lasting about 15 minutes. And then do it all again three weeks or a month later.
We are hopeful that as time goes on, the supply will get better and it will be easier to get appointments, and ones that are closer. But it shouldn’t have been this bad to begin with.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should not have to involve winners and losers. And that is what it is now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.