As a society, we are at war.
This war does not involve political ideologies or differences of opinion with other countries.
This war is with a highly infectious germ we cannot see and have had difficulty detecting.
As in any war, real lives are on the line.
And as is the case with any conflict requiring defense of our nation, the success of the fight will require a lot of hard work from a lot of hard-working and dedicated Americans.
At this very moment, there are nurses, doctors and other health care providers in places like New York City who risk acquiring this virus as they bravely assist those who already have it.
Out in the wider community, there are equally brave and highly committed police officers, firefighters and members of public safety teams who are also working in conditions that put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
Thousands of retired and idled healthcare professionals have stepped up in recent weeks, answering the call to service by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others while bolstering the ranks of health care workers, many of whom have already been sidelined due to infection.
We are in awe of the dedication of them all and will never be able to fully thank them for their efforts.
The requirement of social distancing has called our attention to the work of others whose support of our community and our economy has for many years gone overlooked.
Many citizens, especially those who fall into the highly vulnerable age group of 70 and beyond, have come to rely on home delivery of many of the goods and medications they need for their daily lives.
Numerous store chains have ramped up their delivery services to accommodate the needs of those who are being told to shelter in place.
Employees of these stores, whether they are working inside a building or delivering to customers, are also tasked with the responsibility of making sure people have food and other items they need, while doing their jobs in an environment where there is a continued risk of community spread.
To all these individuals, we say thank you as well.
The virus has changed so many aspects of our lives and, hopefully, it already has changed our attitudes about the importance of showing respect and appreciation.
It's easy to fall into a pattern where individuals like nurses and grocery store employees do their important jobs without much attention or a sense of gratitude from the people they serve.
The impact of the virus has shown just how interconnected all of us are, while drawing attention to the importance of services — like health care and food distribution — that we often took too much for granted.
In this war, the heroes are not troops on the ground carrying guns. They are our neighbors, friends and family members who are risking their lives in service of others.
We encourage our readers to continue to show them every ounce of support possible as they continue to fight this unseen enemy on behalf of our community, our state and our nation.
