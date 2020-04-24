Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reportedly is contemplating an executive order to mandate issue of ballots to all registered voters in New York state so that they can vote by mail in the June 23 election. The order would save voters who are worried about their safety during the COVID-19 crisis the trouble of having to request an absentee ballot.
Automatic mailing of ballots for the upcoming primary and special elections is a bad idea, and not just because Cuomo’s Republican opposition is already vowing a lawsuit that could leave voters hanging at the 11th hour.
It’s the thought of Cuomo using the COVID-19 state of emergency to attempt an end run around the state constitution that’s really disturbing.
The constitution currently sanctions absentee balloting only under certain conditions: absence from one’s home county on election day, illness or physical disability. Voters must “check” one of those conditions on their application for an absentee ballot.
Cuomo acknowledged those limits earlier this month when he issued an executive order extending the absentee balloting privilege in the June 23 elections, by allowing voters to claim concern about contracting COVID-19 as “illness” on their application.
Thus any New York resident who’s worried about the virus can rest assured it won’t prevent their participation in the primary and special elections. All we have to do is ask our county Board of Elections for ballots to be sent to us ahead of time and follow the simple instructions for returning the ballots to be counted. What more do we need?
Proponents of mass mailing of ballots believe it has the potential to increase citizen participation in elections. On its face, that sounds good, even wise, but then comes the nagging question: What stops citizens from participating now?
Considering the voting reforms recently enacted by the state, including easier voter registration, early live voting and alignment of federal non-presidential and state primary elections on the same day in June, in the overwhelming majority of cases nothing bars voter turnout except voter disinterest.
The defining characteristics of a free and fair election do not include hand-holding and spoon-feeding of the unmotivated, not even during a pandemic. It would be a mistake on the governor’s part, pushing the outer limits of his executive authority during a crisis for them.
