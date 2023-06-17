There’s palpable sadness looming over Lockport as the community tries to make sense of three senseless deaths in a five-day period.
Continental Drive resident Dianne Fermoile McAvoy was killed inside her mother’s home on June 7 and her brother David now stands accused of second-degree murder.
An unnamed juvenile from Wyndham Lawn Home for Children committed suicide on June 11 by jumping off Matt Murphy Way bridge into the Erie Canal.
And on Monday morning, as the entire country now knows, 65-year-old Harshad Shah of Niagara Falls died as a result of the Lockport Cave and Under Ground Boat Ride boat capsizing in a partly water-filled tunnel. Eleven more of the 29 riders were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in a seemingly freak accident.
In each awful instance, we all wonder the same things: Why? How could this have been prevented?
In the case of the Lockport Cave and Under Ground Boat Ride, a decades-old visitor attraction that’s closely aligned with Lockport’s identity, more pointed questions are being asked, of course, about vessel inspection, the absence of life jackets for passengers, and other details of the operation. Regrettably, while we wait for clear answers to emerge from multiple investigations, rumors and instant judgment rush to fill the void. We mourn with the Shah family first and foremost, and at the same time grieve the damage done to a one-of-a-kind enterprise that’s been a source of pride and joy, even some awe, in our community for a long time.
If nothing else, this series of shocking events during the past week or so serves as a reminder how fleeting life can be. As we work through our sadness over it all, perhaps we can make an extra effort to treat one another well, with kindness and respect at least. Because, you just never know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.