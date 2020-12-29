Joe Biden has promised to focus on reunifying the people of the United States when he takes office Jan. 20. Even if he is as committed to that noble goal as he sounds, the grim question is: Can he or anybody do it?
Americans are divided roughly 50-50 on how Donald Trump performed as president for the past four years – divided in the extreme. But even his most dedicated supporters would have to admit that uniting friends and foes together has not been his strong point.
Not that he owns all the blame. Media sources such as talk radio and some television news networks have grown more aggressive in expressing praise or condemnation of him and have spread an unprecedented hostility throughout the population.
And his own means of expression have been anything but conciliatory. When referring to his detractors or opponents, there is far more poison than peace in his words. “Crooked Hillary” and “Sleepy Joe” are hardly reminiscent of past presidential addresses.
America took a chance on Trump, a career businessman and entertainment franchise with little experience in the political world. Maybe he would be the kind of departure from electing career politicians that we needed, many thought.
It has been an experiment that may take years to fully assess.
However, it is impossible to argue that President Trump has been a unifying influence. On the contrary, he has seemed to thrive on sowing discord, insulting adversaries and firing allies.
Under him, the United States has become a nation that has, for the most part, abandoned discussing politics socially for fear of offending friends, neighbors and relatives.
At President John F. Kennedy's inauguration in 1960, he stressed the need for the country to set aside its differences and form a bond to strengthen itself from within.
“United, there is little we cannot do, in a host of cooperative ventures,” he said in a moving, iconic speech. “Divided, there is little we can do.”
That is the apex on which we stand at this point in our history. But can we keep our balance until we come to our senses and realize our precarious perch? Can we allow the valuable outcomes of compromise to overcome the emotional instincts of combat?
That will be the tallest order facing President Biden when he takes over this Jan. 20. Americans must learn and accept the advantages of cooperation over the imagined satisfactions of clear victory.
We didn't witness such personal disdain for each other's political views in previous administrations in our lifetimes: Obama, the Bushes, Clinton, Reagan, Ford, Carter – even Nixon.
Respect always held its own during debate and even confrontation. We never talked about hate being a motivating factor in political fervor.
There is no doubt that Biden has his work cut out for him.
So do the rest of us.
