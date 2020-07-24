We've opined in this space several times before about the importance of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, and yes, we are doing it again.
With the coronavirus still raging in parts of the country, one can simply never urge fellow citizens enough to wear a mask these days.
This time around, we hope there is a different outlook based on some encouraging behavior by President Donald Trump.
For weeks, even months, the debate has roared throughout the nation over the need and recommendation to wear masks.
At first, health officials said that masks were not effective in preventing the disease, therefore not necessary. But as more and more information about the novel coronavirus came forward, we learned that masks do help prevent the spread.
While a mask may not prevent coronavirus-ladened water droplets from infecting you through your eyes, nose or mouth, it will do a pretty decent job of keeping your water droplets from reaching others.
We've learned that the chances of getting the virus from contact surfaces is far less than getting it from water droplet transmission.
Sure, washing hands and wiping down surfaces is still greatly important, but wearing mask and keeping a social distance of at least six feet are still the most effective things people can do other than staying home and not having contact with anybody.
When two people interacting are both wearing masks, we've seen the transmission rate is way lower than if only one is wearing a mask or if neither person is masked.
Most health experts agree that wearing masks is vital to stemming the spread of coronavirus.
Especially since the virus can be spread by those who are asymptomatic and do not know they are infected.
We're happy to see that the tide appears to be turning on the use of masks. In a national poll released Thursday, three out of four Americans favored requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes.
It's noted that the poll was conducted before Trump, who for months was dismissive of masks, said this week that it’s patriotic to wear one.
The president's initial unwillingness to wear a mask undoubtedly helped fuel the fire of those who refuse to mask up. They take their cues from their leader and proudly, and sadly, take delight in defying the health recommendations.
There are experts who believe that a strong push to encourage people to wear masks could have helped avoid the surge of coronavirus cases we are now seeing in much of the country.
Now we are seeing the president take a bit of a different tone with masks.
He wore one recently on a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit wounded soldiers, and he referred to wearing masks as "patriotic" this week.
Hopefully the president finally endorsing the wearing of masks is the first step in flattening this latest curve of a virus that has killed nearly 150,000 Americans in the past five months.
Better late than never.
