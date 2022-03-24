The settlement struck between the family of Troy Hodge and the City of Lockport last week is a testament to the family’s conviction and perseverance. The City of Lockport and Lockport Police Department are better off for embracing the terms.
Troy Hodge, 39, died after a violent encounter with police in June 2019, following his mother’s 911 call on his behalf as he was behaving erratically. His family later sued the city for wrongful death, citing its “negligence” to properly train and supervise LPD officers. What came out in investigatory accounts of the incident, including one by the state Office of the Attorney General, is that at the time responding officers met up with Mr. Hodge, who was Black, he was in the throes of mental distress, and the officers were not prepared to handle him without using force. Officially, the cause of Hodge’s death was identified as “sudden death associated with acute cocaine intoxication and prolonged physical altercation.”
The settlement requires the city to pay compensatory damages to the Hodge family, the amount of which was sealed in state Supreme Court. Much more significantly, it requires the city undertake improvements to practices and policies of LPD. Six specific conditions are listed:
— Mandatory body-camera operation in all interactions with the public.
— De-escalation training for officers.
— Implicit bias training for officers.
— Training on how to approach and manage people in mental distress.
— Additional training on how to respond to medical 911 calls.
— Attempt to recruit and hire minority police officers.
To the Hodge family’s credit, their lawsuit against the city was never really about money. Ever since her son died, Fatima Hodge has been very clear in her intent to drive changes for the better at LPD, so that nobody else in Lockport ever has to regret calling 911.
It is to the city’s credit, mostly through the efforts of Mayor Michelle Roman and Police Chief Steven Abbott, that the conditions listed in the settlement agreement were being met, in part or full, before the ink was dried on the paperwork. Roman and Abbott both have stated and restated their belief that the police department exists to serve and protect the community, and openness is key to it delivering on the mission. Following Mr. Hodge’s death, a once-laughable body-cam use policy acquired some teeth, although use was not made mandatory in all interactions with the public. A year ago the city council approved a mandatory annual training regimen for officers that includes refreshers in the use of force, de-escalation, implicit bias and handling mental health issues, among other vital topics.
It took a tragedy to bring to LPD some improvements that, in hindsight, were sorely needed, and which, we suspect, most or all officers welcomed. So much of what police officers are called upon to address today doesn’t involve “bad guys.” On the streets and in people’s homes, these first responders are faced with, in microcosm, all the ills of society at large including the scourge of drug use and, increasingly, mental health disorder. Continuing education in the proper, i.e. most effective, ways to respond to these things isn’t a punishment, it’s a gift to the first responders, as well as the people who look to them for help.
Nothing lessens the loss of their cherished son, father, fiance and companion, but hopefully Troy Hodge’s family find some solace in his legacy.
