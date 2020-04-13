Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Windy with showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.