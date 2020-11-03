It's not an overstatement to say today is one of the most important election days in modern U.S. history.
Few presidential elections have generated as much vociferous debate and it's been some time since the White House or the nation as a whole has faced as many pressing concerns, including the unprecedented impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
While it has overall been a discouraging year, one marked by disease and death and economic strife and, yes, fierce and even at times violent disagreements among the American people, there has been at least one encouraging sign of late and that is the lengthy lines outside early voting locations here and across the country.
Those of you who have already voted — and there have been thousands already in Niagara County alone — take pride in knowing you played your own small role in this great American voting drama this year.
For those of you who have waited to vote in person, today is the day. There is no more time. We remind you to stay safe while casting your ballots and encourage you to make sure you do not pass up this opportunity. It doesn't matter which candidates you choose. Get and vote before the polls close because every vote matters and we should not take for granted our right as Americans to do so.
To all voters, we remind you to not be discouraged, if by the close of the polls tonight, there is no clear-cut winner.
Many political pundits and both presidential candidates have suggested - with all the mail-in voting this year — there's potential for shenanigans on either side. Many pundits are expecting the outcome of any close race to be too close to call by the end of the evening. It may indeed be the case that determining which of the two candidates — Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden - actually won the race may take several days of ballot counting or may ultimately involve some form of legal action.
Whatever happens, it is the integrity of the country and all it has always held dear that should matter most.
We are not a collection of Red states opposing Blue states and vice versa.
We are Americans and our great nation faces unprecedented issues that we must all find some way to collectively address.
In that process, we can only hope, whichever man wins the presidency, takes the healing of the nation seriously and begins to work on the very difficult task of binding back together that which has been torn apart over the weeks and months of campaign rhetoric, allegations of wrongdoing and conspiracy theories.
Election Day does not signal the end of our challenges. It is not as if having the presidency determined will rid us of the novel coronavirus and the economic challenges that have come with it. In communities like Niagara Falls and Lockport, where struggles have been present for years, decades even, prior to the onset of the pandemic, ushering four more years of the next presidency does not alone create jobs, opportunity, rebirth or growth.
No, there's much more work that needs to be done on a number of fronts and much of that work starts right here at home.
Voting is important and we're glad to see so many Niagara County residents exercising their rights by participating
Election Day represents the end of another election cycle.
It does not absolve us our duty to continue to conduct ourselves as responsible citizens.
While we may not all agree on which candidate or political philosophy offer the best way forward, all Americans should remain committed to the idea of working together to overcome the trials of 2020 and to forge a better nation for all.
