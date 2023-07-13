The American Red Cross is in serious need these days as it works to prevent a blood shortage.
Officials with the Western New York American Red Cross say over the past two months about 50,000 fewer blood donations have been collected than were needed at hospitals and the situation isn’t improving.
Donors are being asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.
Donating blood is a vital and impactful act that can save lives and improve the health of those in need. There are a lot of reasons to give blood:
• Emergency preparedness: During times of crises or natural disasters, the demand for blood often increases significantly. By regularly donating, you're helping to build up a reserve of blood that can be readily available.
• Community impact: When you donate blood, you directly contribute to the health and well-being of your neighbors, friends and loved ones. It fosters a sense of compassion and support within the community.
• Supporting medical treatments: Blood and its components are vital for various medical treatments, including surgeries, cancer treatments, organ transplants and managing chronic conditions.
• Health benefits for donors: Donating stimulates the production of new blood cells, promotes cardiovascular health and may help reduce the risk of certain health conditions. Additionally, donors often receive a mini-physical exam, including blood pressure and iron level checks, providing an opportunity to monitor your own health.
• Volunteer engagement: Many blood donation centers rely on volunteers to assist with various aspects of the donation process, such as registration, monitoring and providing support to donors. Encouraging individuals to donate blood also presents an opportunity for them to get involved in volunteering efforts.
Need another reason for giving blood? How about sharks? The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench” to get folks to “dive in” to donating.
Now through Aug. 12, those who give will automatically be entered into a raffle for a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
In addition, starting next week, donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last.
Locally, there will be plenty of options to give with these blood drives coming up:
• July 21 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lewiston Fire Co. No.1, 145 N 6th St., Lewiston
• July 24 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Lockport Fire Co., 5666 Transit Road, Lockport
• July 24 — 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main St., Newfane
• July 25 — 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St., Youngstown
Donating blood can be a very positive and rewarding experience ... if you're really lucky it could even lead to a trip to the Big Apple and a chance to swim with sharks. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
