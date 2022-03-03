The masks are mostly off in local classrooms — and just about everywhere else, for that matter — and local COVID-19 numbers keep on falling. Niagara County officials reported just 176 new cases over the past week, a significant drop from earlier this year.
The White House announced Wednesday it’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live.”
It’s great to see and hear and we sincerely hope things stay that way.
With all these signs of improvement, our thoughts turn to the U.S./Canadian border and restoring traffic across bridges that have been severely underused for far too long — we’re closing in on two years.
There have been signs of improvement.
Canada has already loosened some COVID-19 restrictions on border crossing. Americans crossing the border into Canada as of Feb. 28, and Canadians here longer than 72 hours, are allowed to obtain a negative antigen test result within 24 hours of border arrival instead of the currently required PCR test, which takes longer for results and is generally more costly.
At-home tests aren’t acceptable.
It’s better, but it’s far from perfect — local officials still want Canada to eliminate the requirement to produce a negative test at all for visits within 72 hours.
Earlier this week, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), was pushing to lift pandemic-related border restrictions, calling on U.S. and Canada officials to follow guidance implemented by its health agencies.
Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, said it part, “Increased vaccination rates in the United States, Canada and around the world show that communities who have done the right thing and followed the science can return to a watchful sense of normalcy.”
In recent days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidance indicating, based on the measurement of COVID-19 hospitalization and infection rates, it is safe for Americans in most communities, if they choose, to go without wearing a mask.
In Canada, the Ontario Ministry of Health lifted capacity limits for indoor settings and proof of vaccination requirements for all settings effective March 1.
As of Feb. 28, more than 81% of Canadians and more than 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated, which has led to lower community spread, fewer hospitalizations and the lifting of Covid-related restrictions in U.S. states and Canadian providences.
It’s time to restore the free-flow of travel at the border — which benefits both the U.S. and Canada. As Higgins said Tuesday: “Incredible progress has been made in the fight against Covid and it’s time to remove the remaining disjointed and prohibitive restrictions at the U.S and Canadian borders.”
