Every year at this time we’re reminded of the real meaning of Memorial Day. Through the decades, it has often been lost in the shuffle of holiday sales, backyard barbecues and major sports events across the country.
Once known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance when Americans pay tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice in defense of our country and the freedoms that we enjoy despite unrest around the globe.
Memorial Day was not a legal holiday until President Lyndon B. signed legislation in 1966, but the tradition of honoring our war dead was already nearly a century old by then. The founder of Decoration Day was Gen. John A. Logan, commander of the Union veterans group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, who in 1868 issued a decree calling for May 30 to be a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the Civil War. The late May date was selected because it was thought that flowers would be in bloom all over the country.
Logan’s decree called for Americans to lay flowers and decorate the graves of the war dead “whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet church yard in the land.” The first large observance was held at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.
For the record, it was not until after World War I that the memorial tradition was enlarged to cover those who died in all American wars. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress in 1971, although to this day it’s still known to some as Decoration Day. As with some other federal holidays, this one was subsequently changed to the last Monday in May.
Closer to home, Memorial Day will be marked with a host of ceremonies and events across the Niagara Region, starting with today's parade and ceremony in Niagara Falls. In addition to the annual events, the Falls will also debut a field of flags aptly called the “Field of Honor” off of Pine Avenue near the monument. It features 330 large 3-by-5 flags and more than 400 smaller flags. Organizers say there is one large flag for each of brave men and women KIA (Killed in Action) from New York state since 9/11. One smaller flag will represent each of those KIA from Niagara Falls since the city’s inception.
On a larger scale is the field of flags in Lockport near Marvins at Widewaters Restaurant. “Each one represents a soul,” owner Brandon Marvin explained. He said he decided on the number of flags — a total of 8,030 — after hearing an alarming statistic in a conversation he had with a fellow veteran — 22 veterans commit suicide in the United States everyday on average.
“It can seem like an insignificant number, but then you multiply that by 365,” he said. “Those are people that came home from the war, but they didn’t leave it all behind.”
A very worthy effort. Their sacrifices should also be honored.
In 2000, Congress approved the National Moment of Remembrance Act, which encourages all Americans to pause for one minute, wherever they are, at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day and think of those who died in service to our country.
It’s not required, of course, but amid the barbecues, backyard bashes and big-box bonanza sales, it’s the least that any of us can and should do today.
