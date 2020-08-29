Residents near the site of the old Niagara County infirmary on Davison Road have spoken, in some cases very loudly and clearly.
What they said, as was evident during a public hearing on the proposed rezoning of the property last week, is that they do not want a private developer to build affordable housing units and a residential drug treatment facility in their neighborhood.
While failure to move forward with the proposed project would leave the long-vacant Davison Road property in limbo, and while it is clear that communities like Lockport need affordable housing and drug treatment facilities, this particular proposal appears better left on the drawing board given the lack of support for it in the area where it would be developed.
This is as it should be with public processes involving projects that stand to have an impact on their neighborhoods as well as homeowners.
In this case, more than three dozen residents publicly voiced their opposition to the rezoning of 102 Davison Road, which would allow for the construction of the affordable housing units and the residential drug treatment facility. They did so virtually under COVID-19 rules, but their staunch opposition to this project was still abundantly clear.
“It's incomprehensible. R3 zoning will change the dynamics of our neighborhoods drastically,” said Bonner Drive resident Kristen Bernard, whose comments were read into the official record by City Clerk Paul Oates.
Maggie and James Hagenbach of Grasmere Road said the land owner, Mulvey Construction Co., should have known what it was getting into when it acquired the property for $100,000 two years ago knowing the zoning of it was Reserve Area.
“It's not for the city to resolve their problem and have it rezoned,” the Hagenbachs said. “It's in the best interest of the taxpayer residents, for the baseball fields and the Niagara County Golf Course and the potential impact on all city residents not to rezone.”
Other residents, including Debra and Paul Drinkwalter, also of Grasmere Road, argued that the space represents "a great place for our children to play sports and offers "fantastic" green space with little interference.
"We need to hold on this bit of nature. Please vote ‘No,'" they said.
To the city council's credit, as was noted by Mayor Michelle Roman, five online public hearings have been held on the subject, giving residents and the project developers ample opportunity to have their say.
A vote is supposed to take place in two weeks and it's clear that any council vote in favor of rezoning would go against the majority opinion in the neighborhood.
While it appears that this is not the right project at the right location at the right time, it's incumbent upon Lockport leaders and perhaps even officials at the county level to not allow Cazenovia Recovery System to walk away from the community with ill feelings.
It's also wise to consider alternatives for the Davison Road property, which may well end up offering a more suitable use for a different, more "community friendly" project down the line.
For now, given what has been said during the public hearings leading up to decision day, it seems wise to bend to the will of the people and move on to a Plan B that might engender greater consensus and support.
