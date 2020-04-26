Someone has to know something.
That is the reasonable conclusion to draw as the Niagara Falls community continues to contemplate — now nearly four months after the crime occurred — the still-unsolved murder of popular North End businessman Jessie Richardson.
The 69-year-old owner and operator of Richardson Fast Food Deli on Highland Avenue was discovered dead in his home on Calumet Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Christmas Eve. Police found him lying on the floor of his bedroom.
Falls detectives are continuing to probe the incident, while admitting this week that they could use more solid leads or maybe even a break in the case in order to begin making arrests.
“We got some information when it first happened,” Criminal Investigation Division Detective Lt. John Conti said. “But most of it didn’t pan out.”
Detectives said they have looked at a “group of people” in connection with their investigation. However, they declined to call anyone a suspect or person of interest.
“We’ve recovered some evidence, we have to match it to someone,” Conti said. “We’d love to resolve (this case) sooner rather than later.”
So would the members of Richardson's family and all those who loved and respected the businessman who was well-known and well-liked throughout the Cataract City and who was described by city leaders as “a pillar of the business and culinary communities, and a stalwart of Highland Avenue.”
For many years now in Niagara Falls there has been a prevailing attitude that it's best to keep quiet and not cooperate with police even if you know something about a heinous crime in the community.
One popular and misguided refrain has been "snitches get stitches," which is a line intended to invoke fear among people who may want to do the right thing and which is often reinforced by those among us who like to do wrong things, including murder popular local business owners.
This attitude has compromised many legitimate police investigations over the years and, worse, has led to continued heartbreak for friends and family members of victims of crimes like Jessie Richardson.
It seems likely someone out there knows something more about the death of Jessie Richardson and we encourage them to come forward and provide Falls detectives with additional information.
It is the right thing to do for a man who was a beloved member of the Highland Avenue community.
It is also of the utmost importance to the relatives and friends of Jessie Richardson who deserve to see justice served in this case.
