What a year this has been.
As we continue to plod through 2020 and as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we can't help but feel an increased need to think about what really matters in life.
For many, this year has been filled with unprecedented strife. Many American families have unfortunately been touched by sickness or death related to COVID-19. Many millions have been impacted by the economic fallout of the virus. In recent weeks, we have dealt with an often-contentious presidential election campaign and questions about the outcome.
We are now hearing, once again, from leading public health experts who are still encouraging us to wear our masks, practice social distancing and even avoid large gatherings around the Thanksgiving table.
What seemed impossible just last year — the idea of foregoing traditional holiday dinners with family members and friends — is now, with positive virus case counts continuing to rise daily, becoming more and more a reality we all need to face.
In a year when reality has been so sobering, perhaps now is a good time to reflect on what we still have and the things we appreciate most.
There is no better time to do this than Thanksgiving, the time of the year when are invited to pause for at least one day to remember there are still good people and good things in the world.
In keeping with this thought, our newspaper is inviting readers to express their gratitude and their gratefulness for whatever it is has helped them endure what has most definitely been one of the most trying years in modern times.
We want to hear from you about your experiences during the pandemic and most especially any instances where someone you know - or maybe even didn't know - stepped in or stepped up to help you overcome a recent challenge.
We are interested in knowing what you plan to do differently this Thanksgiving or how you intend to carry out time-honored traditions, perhaps in unique or interesting ways.
We are welcoming reflections on what you are grateful for, still, during this trying year and we're looking for uplifting stories that we sincerely hope will help uplift the spirits of us all.
We clearly need it.
Our plan is to publish the letters and stories we receive in our Thanksgiving 2020 edition.
These are hard times.
They do not appear to be getting any easier anytime soon.
As the holiday season approaches, we ask all of you to consider lending your voice and your stories to what will hopefully be one of the most important and truly reflective Thanksgiving holidays our community and our nation has had in many years.
To participate, feel free to send any comments or letters by email to mark.scheer@niagara-gazette.com. Written submissions will also be accepted by mail to Mark Scheer, Regional News Director, 473 Third St., Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14301.
For more information or for answers to any questions, contact Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
We know these are difficult days and we join you in looking forward to brighter times ahead.
For now, we hope some exchanging of thanks will help cheer everyone up a bit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.