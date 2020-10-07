It remains to be seen just how effective the Niagara County Violent Crime Task Force will be in terms of tamping down violent crime across the county, with an eye on a recent disturbing trend in shooting deaths in the City of Niagara Falls.
We wish the members well.
This is an important job, arguably the most important in a city that has recently been besieged by violent criminal activity.
The need is clear: Homicides in the Falls alone are up nearly 300%. With a five-year average of just 4.6 homicides per year from 2015 to 2019, the city has already recorded three times that number this year.
A Gazette tally, as of Friday, showed 11 homicides in the Falls in 2020. Falls police Superintendent Tom Licata said nine of the homicides were the result of shootings. Police said shooting incidents in the city began to rise in May and spiked upward during the summer. The latest shooting death, incredibly, involved a 25-year-old woman who was visiting a street-side memorial for a young man who was also shot to death in the city earlier this year. For the record, Falls police officially list the number of homicides in the Falls at 14, adding two fatal motor vehicle accidents and a previously undisclosed infant death to the total.
Law enforcement officials said they formed the new Violent Crime Task Force, which is countywide, in an effort to get guns off the streets, with a specific focus on the Cataract City.
The task force includes veteran investigators who will look to build cases that authorities hope will lead to the seizure of guns, drugs and ill-gotten cash. The task force also has dedicated prosecutors assigned from the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office and the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Licata said it's not intended to be a "show of force," but rather an "intelligence-based effort."
That last part, even local law enforcement officials acknowledge, remains key as it has not always proven easy for Falls investigators to obtain information from sources who have details that can lead to prosecutions.
Investigators can only be as effective as the information they learn and uncover. Having a less-than-cooperative atmosphere, one where people who witnessed events or have information on those involved, can have a chilling effect on investigations, those involving homicides included.
Unfortunately, the Falls remains a place where many fear retribution for coming forward or for cooperating with police.
While the general tone of law enforcement tends to remain focused on "find the bad guys" and "bring them to justice," it is important to apply some emphasis on building back relationships and helping concerned citizens feel more at ease with sharing information.
This involves strengthening police and community relations generally and it is not just a job for members of any given task force, but it is a duty for all residents, elected officials, business owners and the leaders of local, non-profit organizations to embrace.
While the police-involved death of George Floyd and similar cases have punctuated the need for social justice and racial equality in America, it is still the case, very often, that the majority of residents from varied backgrounds still want the same things: safe streets, clean neighborhoods and a feeling of confidence in the community in which they live.
As law enforcement officials noted last week, the Falls is not alone in terms of experiencing an uptick in violent crime. Many other cities across the America have been dealing with similar issues since the pandemic set in earlier this year.
As a well-known tourism community, which has the potential to be a driver for the county as a whole under the right conditions, the Falls cannot afford to be grabbing so many headlines related to violent, street-level shootings and deaths.
As the task force works to bring down the bad guys, the mantra for all of us can and should be the same: We're all in this together and we're better equipped to tackle any problem — violent crime included — when we commit to working that way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.