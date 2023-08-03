Fair season has finally arrived for Niagara County — but it won’t last long.
Despite the short amount of time it takes place, putting on an event the size of a county fair is a huge undertaking, and we applaud the people who make it happen year after year.
It starts with the boards of directors — volunteers who spend all year meeting and planning, and who are among the first to get their hands dirty preparing the fairgrounds for visitors and crowds.
There are other volunteers who chair things like livestock shows and art shows, who wrangle exhibitors and arrange the manpower for needs such as ticket sales and parking.
Justin Rogers, executive director of Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension, said fair preparations are a year-round undertaking.
“It’s just a constant, cyclical thing to get ready for the event,” he said.
And there’s a lot to get ready for. For about a week, there’s a whole lot to see and do at the county fairgrounds off of Lake Avenue in Lockport.
It starts with the agricultural roots of the region. Visitors to the fair can get a glimpse of the farm life that remains an important piece of the region’s economy.
Once upon a time, most locals had a pretty good familiarity with agriculture and it was visitors, many from downstate, who marveled at seeing cows, pigs and other livestock up close. Today, many natives have little exposure to farms, aside from driving past them on the highway.
Local fairs do a good job of helping people understand the sources of the food they eat. Farmers bring their best animals to be judged against their peers. Kids who have raised animals or vegetables for months will have an opportunity to show them off. And, between competitions, visitors will be able to walk through animal barns, seeing the care given to the animals and the relationships farm families have with them.
The fair also provide opportunities for community groups and local government agencies to showcase themselves.
It’s not unusual to find civic groups selling food or conducting fundraisers to support the work they do all year. The fairs give them access to a lot of people and they make use of that opportunity. County agencies will be at some fairs, explaining their work to residents and visitors. Political parties will have booths and host candidates, hoping to sway votes in upcoming elections.
But most importantly, county fairs are about having fun with friends and family. Musical performances, live shows, a bit of shopping and, of course, kids flocking (and dragging their parents) to rides and games on the midway.
County fairs show off the best of our area and we urge readers to support them. The Niagara County Fair is currently is now underway through Sunday. More information can be found at cceniagaracounty.org/niagara-county-fair.
