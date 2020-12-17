You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in Niagara County or elsewhere who hasn't experienced the emotional toll tied to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
For the general public, the threat of contracting the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease has weighed heavy on hearts on minds.
Not to excuse those legitimate feelings and concerns, but imagine if your day job involved monitoring the spread of a virus of such magnitude and, worse, reporting its death toll.
In Niagara County, those duties have fallen to Public Health Director Dan Stapleton and his staff at the county health department.
Since the start of what has been a dreadful 2020, Stapleton and his co-workers have been doing their level best to stay as up-to-date as possible in a fast-moving and often changing environment.
While Stapleton said during a recent interview that local health officials began suspecting the worst about COVID-19 early on this year, it was around February when they fully began to realize that this virus would involve much more than any typical flu.
From there, pretty much on a steady schedule every day since, the health department has been called upon to keep tabs on new infections, oversee contract tracing where possible, monitor hospitalizations and, sadly, record local COVID-19 deaths.
While Stapleton and company are trained to respond to infectious diseases as part of their jobs, few could have imagined the true nature of this particular virus when the year started.
The county health department recorded the first local COVID-19 death, of a 42-year-old woman who was being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, on March 17.
During his recent interview, Stapleton discussed the impact on himself and his staff of that death and, to date, another 118 deaths tied to the virus in the months since.
“We take it very seriously. Any time we get a person who passes away from Covid, it hits all of us hard, because we try so hard to prevent that from happening," Stapleton said.
It has been a difficult job and we do not envy Stapleton and his staff for the amount of work they have been called to do in response to the novel coronavirus.
In somewhat of an unusual situation in Niagara County, Republicans and Democrats alike have offered high praise of Stapleton and his employees, with County Manager Rick Updegrove noting that our health department did the same amount work expected from other bigger health departments, with the resources of a smaller department, amid the most pressing public health concern of modern times.
In a word, Updegrove described the work of Stapleton and his team as “impressive.”
Niagara County Legislature Minority Caucus Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said Stapleton and his staff have done a “great job” guiding the county through the COVID-19 crisis.
It has been an exceedingly difficult year for many reasons and we do not envy the position of public health workers who have had to apply so much focus to COVID-19 while continuing to handle all of their non-pandemic duties. They've done a good job amid most trying circumstances, and for that their work should be appreciated.
