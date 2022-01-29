As predicted by Niagara County Health Director Daniel Stapleton a couple weeks ago, we’re seeing a serious decline in local COVID-19 case numbers as we move away from holiday season.
The drop has been dramatic in Niagara County with 1,742 positive cases reported this past week, down from 3,041 the week before and 4,035 cases the week prior to that.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents was 119, down from 206 on Jan. 19.
The big drop in cases is quite a relief after weeks of talking about the omicron surge.
Across the state, health officials reported Wednesday that the cases per 100K (seven-day average) continues to decline in all regions.
The news wasn’t all good, county health officials did report 17 more Covid-related deaths on Wednesday. There have been 518 deaths in Niagara County since the pandemic began in March 2020.
It’s a reminder that while things are looking much better these days, we still need be vigilant and continue to take all necessary precautions when it comes to COVID-19.
With all that in mind, we’re happy to see the Erie County District Attorney’s Office pursuing charges against a West Seneca couple who officials say used falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards at Jan. 15's Buffalo Bills game.
New York state enacted the “Truth in Vaccination,” which amends existing penal law to make presenting a falsified COVID-19 vaccination card with the intent to defraud a crime.
“This legislation makes it clear that presenting a fake vaccine card, with the intent to defraud another person or entity, is a crime. I am committed to keeping the residents of Erie County safe, which includes upholding laws related to public health. These two defendants are accused of using a fake vaccine card to intentionally violate the rules at the stadium, potentially putting the health of other fans at risk. As I have stated before, if you present a fake vaccine card, you will be prosecuted,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.
As such, Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, of West Seneca were charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Both defendants are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 22 for a felony hearing and face up to seven years in prison.
It’s the first case to be prosecuted in Erie County following the passage of the “Truth in Vaccination” legislation that went into effect immediately after it was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 22. The bill specifies that a vaccination card is considered a “written instrument” under New York State penal laws related to fraud.
It's the right approach. We're gaining ground and those that want to act selfishly and foolishly should be held accountable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.