In early February, the Starpoint Central School District suddenly announced that it was cancelling the remainder of its varsity wrestling team's season because of “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of (the team)."
At that time, the wrestling team was undefeated and had recently won the state dual championship. Days later, the school district ordered the “emergency removal” of two members of the wrestling team from their classes at Starpoint High School.
The removal order, issued by Schools Superintendent Sean M. Croft, indicated that the district had “conducted an individualized safety and risk analysis” and that the two suspended students “pose(d) an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students” at the high school.
Certainly the cancellation of the wrestling team's season would be considered a matter of public interest to the Starpoint community and the larger Niagara Region. When you add in the allegations of what reportedly led to the cancellation of the season and the actions of the school district toward the two members of the team, this newspaper had an obligation to its community to investigate and report on this story.
Using the privacy protections of Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in any education program receiving federal financial assistance, as a sword rather then the shield that Congress intended, the school district sought to keep its actions shrouded in secrecy. When the parents of the two wrestlers went to court to have their children's suspensions overturned, the school district asked a state Supreme Court justice to seal not only the records in the case, but to close his courtroom as well.
The district made a similar request of a federal court judge when they sought to move the case out of state court. Those are extraordinary actions designed only to keep the public in the dark about a matter of profound community concern.
The request was so outrageous that U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo slapped it away in a stinging decision and order. Vilardo wrote that that the right of public access to judicial proceedings and records is a "cornerstone" of the American courts.
When the case was ordered back to state court by Vilardo, backed by his opinion and a long list of other state and federal case law, this newspaper and an attorney sought to overturn the ruling of Justice Frank Caruso to continue to close his courtroom and seal the case file. Despite the arguments of prominent free press attorney Joseph Finnerty, and passing platitudes to our reporter, Caruso refused to bring sunlight to this case.
It's not typical that we feel the need to bring in an attorney and resort to legal action to assist in our coverage efforts. This is one if those cases.
The ability of the public to be informed of this controversy and to draw conclusions on the fairness of its handling are being impinged improperly. This newspaper has filed a notice of appeal to a higher court to protect your right to know.
We think this is a battle worth fighting for you.
