Niagara Falls government is in a public crisis.
Starting in November, Mayor Robert Restaino, who ran for office on a platform that included a pledge of transparency, stopped showing up at regularly scheduled city council meetings and started scheduling special sessions to transact city business.
This is acceptable in our interpretation of the city charter and open meetings law but completely wrong because special meetings eliminate the chance for citizen participation, on the agenda, or on city affairs and is a far cry from transparency.
The power to stop it rests with the council which has, so far, not acted. Given the strong mayor form of government, the ability to set the agenda for regular meetings rests with Republican Council Chairperson John Spanbauer.
The ability to set special meetings belongs to the mayor. The spirit of the law is for special meetings to address matters of an urgent nature, not routine ministerial duties of the government, like what has happened for the last several special meetings.
So far, four of five council members have offered meek criticism, shrugged their shoulders and done nothing.
Here’s how broken Falls' government is: at the mayor’s special meeting to pass his plans for the American Rescue Plan, not a single council member raised a question or voted no on the $56 million spending plan. The council members instead voted unanimously to approve with no public comment.
The mayor did hold a series of public meetings. The two hearings attended by members of our editorial department seemed to consist of citizens making suggestions and the mayor telling them why their ideas were bad.
There was no further chance for community input in a public meeting after his plan was formed.
The mayor staged that special meeting under cover of darkness, emailing notice to news outlets on the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving when it was most likely to attract the least attention.
Is this illegal? No. Is this unethical and wrong? Very much so. So where do we go from here and upon whom do we place the onus?
We say the council. It could balance the mayor one of two ways: by refusing to pass any legislation he proposes in a special session or by denying him a quorum. Either option is better than cowering in the corner.
The council could also pass a law requiring public comment to be allowed at every meeting of the council.
This was wrong from the beginning, it’s wrong in the middle and nothing changes in the end. We need the council to accept responsibility, not in a drawn-out process but by playing hardball the way the mayor has. Either vote no on every special session agenda item or deny him a quorum by not attending.
Then pass a new law allowing public comment on agenda items at every council meeting. We have a strong mayor. We should not have a weak council.
