Potentially lost in the all the hoopla surrounding the presidential election, that sorry excuse for a debate, all the economic upheaval in the country and, of course, COVID-19, is the fact that we’re nearing the end of one of the most important processes in America.
The 2020 U.S. Census is winding down and it’s important for all households and individuals across Niagara County to participate if they haven’t done so already.
Census workers are still busy making sure everyone gets counted as part of the process, which is carried out every 10 years. The process — like all things — has been more challenging in a COVID-19-colored environment.
The Census formally kicked off as scheduled in March. As always, Americans were asked to fill out the short form and return it by mail. Census forms can also be completed online or even over the phone.
Normally, the process is assisted by paid canvassers who literally go door-to-door across the country, reminding residents to do their part and make sure they are counted. During previous census efforts, workers would try to reach households up to six times, either in person or by telephone.
Obviously, due to the health and safety protocols tied to the pandemic, this process has not gone exactly as planned.
According to the U.S. Census website, New York’s self-response rate through the end of September was 63.5%.
Niagara County did better, but not best. As of Sept. 9, the total self-response rate by phone, mail or online for residents was 70.1%, leaving 29.9% of households to be verified by Census workers. The self-response rate for the county in the 2010 Census was 69.3%.
In other words, in a process where every person does count, it’s important for those who have not responded to submit their information.
Census numbers are important because they drive representation in government, dictating the number of representatives that each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as the number of votes afforded to the state through the Electoral College.
In addition, and equally important for cash-strapped cities like Niagara Falls and Lockport, is the role of Census data in the allocation of federal funding. Census numbers are used to support the delivery of funds for a variety of services and programs like Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and WIC. The numbers also influence the amount of federal aid provided to communities for infrastructure projects, park improvements and community development and education.
“I can’t think of an easier or better way to support your local health care professionals than by filling out your Census, because it’s money for hospitals, emergency personnel, ambulances, fire stations,” said Jeff Behler, one of the six regional directors in the country for the U.S. Census Bureau. “All of that funding comes from formulas that use Census data, so that’s why it’s so important we get a complete and accurate count.”
The Census Bureau is working to complete an accurate count in compliance with the law and statutory deadlines.
All offices are scheduled to complete their work by Oct. 5, this coming Monday.
There’s still time, although not much more time, for Niagara County residents to be counted if they have not filled out and returned their Census questionnaire already.
We know there’s a lot going on and a lot to think about with the election, the economy and, of course, COVID-19 dominating so much of our daily lives.
Still, this process is arguably as important as voting itself, especially in communities like ours that already rely on federal support and are likely to be increasingly reliant on it in the post-COVID-19 world moving forward.
Do your part.
Get counted.
Complete the questionnaire at https://my2020census.gov/.
