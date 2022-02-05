New York’s new set of congressional district maps, approved earlier this week by the overwhelmingly Democratic-controlled state legislature and signed off on lickety split by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are a travesty. Across the state, the way the lines are drawn, fairly soon, perhaps as soon as this November, there’ll be no reason for citizens not aligned with the majority party in their district to bother casting a vote.
Because New York state did not show sufficient population growth in the 2020 Census, it lost a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, since 2010, New York City experienced net population gain while rural areas of upstate experienced a net loss, therefore, the lost seat came from upstate. That’s logical and fair, which is to say it’s OK.
What’s not OK are the numerous ways in which the new maps appear to violate the spirit, at least, of the state constitutional amendment that prohibits gerrymandering and demands an “independent” redistricting effort every 10 years.
The maps drawn by the leaders of the party in charge in Albany, after the constitutionally mandated, first-ever Independent Redistricting Commission failed at the job, depict a hatchet job done not just on the minority Republican Party but on the electorate itself.
Since the maps were posted last weekend, The Associated Press found that in 22 of the 26 new congressional districts, the Democratic Party has a voter-registration advantage, and Politico identified three others as “solidly” or “comfortably” Republican.
In other words, 25 of the 26 districts shaped up as non-competitive, hence the voters in those districts will be denied the opportunity to pick the better or best person for the job. The bosses of the majority party, whether it’s Democratic or Republican, will do the picking for us.
So much for that constitutional amendment facilitating fair and open elections.
In hindsight, the error of New York’s way to “independent” redistricting might be in the commission’s composition. In pursuit of the amendment that New York voters approved in 2014, the commission was conceived as an “equally bipartisan” body, eight of whose 10 members are to be appointed by the majority and minority leaders of the state Senate and Assembly, two apiece, with the other two “citizen” members approved by those appointees. The commission’s debut effort flopped, badly, when Democrats and Republicans within each put forth their own sets of maps and the group couldn’t reconcile them. The impasse resulted in redistricting returning to the legislature where, invariably, the party in charge will do whatever it can to increase its dominion. Putting redistricting in the hands of partisans, whether they’re legislators or friends of legislators, is bound to produce partisan maps.
Perhaps in 2014 the average voter who favored the redistricting amendment didn’t realize there’s a difference between “bipartisan” and “nonpartisan,” the latter being the approach to redistricting that so many probably had in mind. It’s sad to think we know the difference now only because the joke’s on us, the everyday citizens dwelling in a decisively “blue” or “red” election district where increasingly elections seem pointless.
