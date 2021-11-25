A year ago many of us were probably thinking that we’d have much more to be thankful for come Thanksgiving 2021.
In some ways we are but we’re not quite out of the woods yet, and things like rising inflation and a disrupted supply chain have given us new reasons for concern.
The economic fallout still remains very real for many Americans who lost their jobs or who endured cutbacks in their working hours.
Forget, for a few hours at least, the politics, the divisiveness and the discord. Think instead about family and friends, both near and far, and the idea that despite its many faults America remains a place where most Americans are willing to sacrifice a bit of their own to make sure the next person has some of their own.
In a year that was still a struggle, we urge readers on this Thanksgiving Day to truly be thankful for the all those around them that are doing their best to get things “back to normal.”
Once again, miraculous work has been done by everyday Americans. We of course should be grateful for the brave men and women who are still helping people battle COVID-19 inside hospitals and nursing homes. Particularly those involved with the rollouts of the various vaccines.
In addition to our health care workers we’d like to acknowledge the hard work of all those who help get the food to the table: the line workers in food plants, packing and distribution sites, and the truckers without whom store shelves would be more bare more often.
But we want to especially call attention to many of the workers out there that we all take for granted. In a year where it was a real struggle to find employees, stores stayed open, restaurants continued to serve meals — that was all through the hard work and dedication of fewer employees who were likely more tasked to keep shelves stocked or serve hot meals than they ever had been before.
They all deserve our thanks this holiday season — during which the employee shortages will likely continue. Keep that in mind when you're out doing your Christmas shopping this year and try to show them as much kindness as you can.
How about sanitation workers or delivery drivers? How much more difficult — and even dangerous in a manner of speaking — have their jobs become since March 2020. Despite the difficulties, garbage gets picked up every week and deliveries are made. It really is a reason to be thankful.
2020 had already taught us that we should not take for granted the simplest of things, 2021 has only reinforced those lessons.
Like we said last year, there's nothing quite like Thanksgiving dinner. Once again, it is a perfect time to truly appreciate it.
