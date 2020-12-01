As a reminder, today is Giving Tuesday.
It may have been overlooked, what with all the understandable focus on COVID-19 and the arrival and passing of the start of another holiday shopping season.
Still, we shouldn't forget to give, especially in a year like this one.
Started in 2012, the idea for Giving Tuesday, or #Giving Tuesday if you prefer, stemmed from a desire to encourage people to spend an entire day doing some good.
Giving Tuesday is supposed to be used to encourage Americans to do whatever they can to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. The simplest goals involve making another person small, helping out a stranger or a friend or a neighbor or showing up to do something nice for those who consistently do their part to help the community.
Given the extraordinary circumstances surrounding 2020, it could be argued there's no better year for such a thing.
Done well enough, the concept of Giving Tuesday can have a real impact on the nation and a world which finds itself dealing with the near-constant threat of COVID-19, economic turmoil and the mental wear and tear accompanying both.
Closer to home, there are a variety of things we can all do — today and always — to improve conditions in our neighborhoods and in our communities.
We can and should consider giving a little more today than usual to all those brave men and women who have served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through their work as nurses, doctors and medical personnel at area hospitals, nursing homes and health care centers.
Beyond that, today is as good a day as any to offer some extra thanks to any individuals — perhaps a teacher or a counselor or a local pastor who doubles as a counselor — who have made dealing with all that the pandemic has wrought a little easier.
Aside from personal thanks to the people who have made a difference in our lives throughout these dark days, we should all strongly consider giving whatever we can - be it monetary donations or donations of goods or free time - to the many non-profit and community based organizations who do so much to support a better and brighter Niagara County.
Tops on the list should be any organization that either has a food pantry or supports one.
Many local food pantries or organizations that provide meals to the needy just came through one of the busiest periods of the year in the form of the Thanksgiving holiday week. A lot needy people were afforded meals due to their services. In some cases, these organizations may now be in need of replenishing their stock. With Christmas fast approaching, the groups that provide food to those who among us who have none will need continued support to meet their primary missions.
We strongly encourage you, on Giving Tuesday, to do your part by either donating food items to a food pantry in your area or giving them a donation that they can use to support their own operations.
As has now been widely reported, with the economic fallout from the pandemic being felt by families in the form of lost jobs, reduced hours and declining wages, the need for assistance is greater than it has been in many years.
Our local organizations, like those falling under the umbrella of the United Way of Greater Niagara, are feeling the pinch as they continue to deal with rising need while also dealing with the challenges the pandemic has presented to their organizations, their members and their volunteers.
To say these are tough times is an understatement.
These are, without a doubt, the toughest times we have faced as a nation and as a world in decades.
Getting through them has required a lot of hard work and support from a lot of dedicated, hard-working and caring people and community organizations.
While Giving Tuesday may be clouded by all of the uncertainty of this year, the concept behind the annual event still holds true.
It's important to be kind and generous and giving, not just for one day but for the entire year through.
In the end, every bit helps.
After a year like we had this year, a little extra kindness and generosity most certainly can't hurt.
