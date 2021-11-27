It wasn’t quite the same for obvious reasons, but another Black Friday shopping extravaganza has come and gone.
Now its time to really get down to business.
Today is the perfect day to find some gifts for loved ones while enjoying a very different type of shopping experience.
Across the country, small business owners are celebrating Small Business Saturday, an initiative started as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two big shopping days that generally feature big box retail stores and e-commerce outlets like Amazon.
Since the credit card company American Express helped kick off the first Small Business Saturday in 2010, many privately owned store owners have participated in the event in an effort to boost foot traffic during the highly active holiday shopping season.
In Niagara County, there’s no shortage of opportunities to get involved as local chambers of commerce, area restaurants, stores and coffee shops in Lockport, Lewiston, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda have joined forces to develop discounts and other incentives in an effort to remind shoppers that they don’t have to always choose Walmart, Target or some other mega retailer.
We’ve said all this before — by shopping local on today, and quite frankly every day, you’re actually investing in your neighbors, supporting local neighborhoods and helping to generate revenue in our own communities.
Beyond the seemingly obvious financial benefits of shopping local, Small Business Saturday tends to offer more of a unique experience in terms of the actual shopping experience.
In Niagara Falls, for example, the LiveNF Makers Market is taking place at the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls with more than 75 local artisans and vendors, live music, art and more.
Make sure while you're out there shopping to do your part to limit the spread of Covid — wear masks, try and keep your distance and hand sanitizer is your friend. Sure, we all thought these precautions were fading away but it's sadly not the case and making these simple concessions could pay off down the road.
We’ve mentioned over and over again on these pages what a tough year it’s been for businesses big and small due to an ongoing pandemic, a shortage of workers and the ever-present supply chain disruption. Want to help them out? By “shopping small” today — and as often as you can — we can all do our part to support our neighbors while enjoying a different sort of holiday shopping experience that can, all at once, be affordable and fun.
